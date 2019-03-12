Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Teresa Robison. View Sign

Teresa Maria Robison

Oct. 3, 1951 - Mar. 1, 2019

Mrs. Teresa Maria Robison was born in Merced, California on October 3, 1951 to Jose and Felicitas Ochoa. She passed away on March 1, 2019 after a long and difficult fought battle with diabetes. Teresa Robison was a beloved wife, devoted mother, and dedicated friend to many. She graduated from Le Grand High in 1971 and continued her education at Merced Junior College where she received her A.A. in Liberal Arts. Teresa began a career in education after graduating from college. She worked for the McSwain Union Elementary School District and Merced City School District as a instructional aid. Her hobbies included sewing, arts and crafts, antiques, baking, and plants.



Teresa is survived by her husband, John, her daughter Elaine; sisters Rosie, Josie, and Mary; brothers Paul and Izzy. She is preceded in death by her parents Jose and Felicitas Ochoa; son Geraldo; sisters Hope and Carmen; brothers Victor, Tony, Luis, Greg, and William.



A Rosary and Mass will be held at Our Lady Of Mercy Catholic Church in Merced on Thursday March 14 at 9:30 a.m., burial will follow at Merced District Cemetery.



The family would like to thank the staff at the Merced Satellite Dialysis Center for their compassion, overall care and love for Teresa.

