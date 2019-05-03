Guest Book View Sign Service Information Whitehurst Funeral Chapels Inc 1840 S Center Ave Los Banos , CA 93635 (209)-826-4242 Rosary 9:30 AM St. Joseph's Catholic Church Los Banos , CA View Map Funeral Mass 10:00 AM St. Joseph's Catholic Church Los Banos , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Teresina Darlene Barcellos

Jun 21, 1941 - Apr 21, 2019

Teresina Darlene Barcellos was born on June 21st, 1941 in Los Banos, California to Louis and Claudia Bon. She passed away on April 21st, 2019 at the age of 77 years old, in Los Banos, surrounded by her family.

Terry attended and graduated from Los Banos High School, where she met her high school sweetheart, Arnold Barcellos. After high school, she attended and graduated from Highland School of Nursing and received her Bachelors of Nursing degree. Arnold and Terry were later married in May of 1962.

After college, Terry went on to be a nurse at Los Banos Community Hospital. She became a founder of the Los Banos Hospice chapter and assisted many families in times of loss. As her and Arnold's six children grew, Terry often volunteered at their school and sporting events.

Terry enjoyed many adventures with her family and friends, including traveling the world, planning themed parties, and spending hours in her garden. Her weekends were often filled with cheering on her grandchildren at various events or sneaking away for a beach trip. Friends could find Terry baking in her kitchen rooting on the San Francisco Giants, planning a funny prank, or calling them up for a trip to the casino.

Terry is preceded in death by her husband Arnold Barcellos, daughter Brenda Leue, and parents Louis and Claudia Bon.

She is survived by her children Bonnie (Jim) Carver, Aaron Barcellos, Aric (Stacee) Barcellos, Tama Clarke, and Bethany (Ken) Lewis; her brother Ray (Florence) Bon; her grandchildren Ali (Eric) Germino, Bryce Leue, Joshua Mathews, Jake (Rachel) Barcellos, Mariah Mathews, Claudia Leue, Alec Barcellos, Cole (Lydia) Leue, Corbin Clarke, Savannah Lewis, Presley Lewis, and Ayden Barcellos; her great-grandchildren Luke Germino, Hayden Leue, Grant Germino, Nova Soto, and Beau Barcellos.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to New Bethany Residential Care & Skilled Nursing, NAMI Organization, or .

The Holy Rosary will be recited at 9:30 am on Tuesday, April 30th, 2019 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Los Banos, followed by the Funeral Mass at 10:00 am. Burial at Los Banos Cemetery District. Services entrusted to Whitehurst-Los Banos.

www.cvobituaries.com



Teresina Darlene BarcellosJun 21, 1941 - Apr 21, 2019Teresina Darlene Barcellos was born on June 21st, 1941 in Los Banos, California to Louis and Claudia Bon. She passed away on April 21st, 2019 at the age of 77 years old, in Los Banos, surrounded by her family.Terry attended and graduated from Los Banos High School, where she met her high school sweetheart, Arnold Barcellos. After high school, she attended and graduated from Highland School of Nursing and received her Bachelors of Nursing degree. Arnold and Terry were later married in May of 1962.After college, Terry went on to be a nurse at Los Banos Community Hospital. She became a founder of the Los Banos Hospice chapter and assisted many families in times of loss. As her and Arnold's six children grew, Terry often volunteered at their school and sporting events.Terry enjoyed many adventures with her family and friends, including traveling the world, planning themed parties, and spending hours in her garden. Her weekends were often filled with cheering on her grandchildren at various events or sneaking away for a beach trip. Friends could find Terry baking in her kitchen rooting on the San Francisco Giants, planning a funny prank, or calling them up for a trip to the casino.Terry is preceded in death by her husband Arnold Barcellos, daughter Brenda Leue, and parents Louis and Claudia Bon.She is survived by her children Bonnie (Jim) Carver, Aaron Barcellos, Aric (Stacee) Barcellos, Tama Clarke, and Bethany (Ken) Lewis; her brother Ray (Florence) Bon; her grandchildren Ali (Eric) Germino, Bryce Leue, Joshua Mathews, Jake (Rachel) Barcellos, Mariah Mathews, Claudia Leue, Alec Barcellos, Cole (Lydia) Leue, Corbin Clarke, Savannah Lewis, Presley Lewis, and Ayden Barcellos; her great-grandchildren Luke Germino, Hayden Leue, Grant Germino, Nova Soto, and Beau Barcellos.In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to New Bethany Residential Care & Skilled Nursing, NAMI Organization, or .The Holy Rosary will be recited at 9:30 am on Tuesday, April 30th, 2019 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Los Banos, followed by the Funeral Mass at 10:00 am. Burial at Los Banos Cemetery District. Services entrusted to Whitehurst-Los Banos. Published in Merced Sun Star on May 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Merced Sun Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations