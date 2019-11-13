Guest Book View Sign Service Information Stratford Evans Merced Funeral Home 1490 B Street Merced , CA 95340 (209)-722-4191 Visitation 4:00 PM Stratford Evans Merced Funeral Home 1490 B Street Merced , CA 95340 View Map Rosary 7:00 PM Stratford Evans Merced Funeral Home 1490 B Street Merced , CA 95340 View Map Funeral Mass 9:00 AM St. Patricks Catholic Church Merced , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Terri Ann Sawyer

JUL 31, 1955 - NOV 3, 2019

Terri Ann Sawyer was born July 31, 1955 in Merced California, to Martha and Guy Sawyer. She was the youngest of four daughters. Her three older sisters, Sharon, Janice and Diana adored her as a child and admired her as an adult.

Terri grew up in Merced and made many wonderful friends throughout her lifetime. After Terri graduated high school, she followed in her mother's footsteps and went to work for Farmers Insurance, where she worked her way up through the ranks. When the regional office closed, she went to work as an insurance agent, where she was highly respected by her clients. This meant a great deal to Terri, she always wanted to help people and this fulfilled that need. Terri then became a District Manager Training Assistant, where she got do do something else she loved very much, teach, another way for her to help people. Terri worked as a training assistant until she had to retire due to her health. She loved her Farmers Family and they loved her. She really missed her work.

Terri was an avid softball player in her younger years, wearing the number 10 and playing third base. "T", as she was and is fondly remembered by her softball ladies, was a force to be reckoned with on the ball field. It is through softball that Terri met her partner of nearly 40 years, Lydia Southwick.

Lydia brought a bonus to their relationship, her son Zachary. Terri gained something she always wanted, a family of her own. Friends and family were what was most important to Terri. She and Lydia once bought a boat and houseboat, where family and friends got to spend many happy hours floating, fishing and making memories.

Terri was also a member of Merced Golf and Country Club, where she served on the board for three years. She was the clubs Santa for many years,something she loved very much. As Terri always did, she made another large group of wonderful friends. Terri was passionate about golf and once got a hole in one.

Terri always believed in giving back to her community. From 1996 to 2003, she and her friend and colleague of many years, Scott Camper, organized a group of volunteers to serve Thanksgiving dinner to those less fortunate. They worked many long hours and served on average 900 meals each of those seven years. Terri organized toy drives and delivered gifts to families in need during the Christmas holidays.

Terri was always grateful for the many blessings in her life, but, none more so then when Zack and his wife Erica made her a grandma on December 19, 2011. Cooper Rayiam Southwick was her pride and joy. She always looked forward to and loved the time she got to spend with Cooper.

Terri was preceded in death by her parents, Martha and Guy Sawyer, her sister Sharon Tanachion and brother in law's John Tanachion and Ron Souza. She is survived by her loving partner Lydia, son Zack, his wife Erica and grandson Cooper Southwick, Lydia's mom Lupe Septien, who thought of Terri as her daughter and her sisters, Diana Edgington (Tim), Janice Souza and many nieces and nephews. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

There will be visitation for Terri Friday, November 15, 2019 at Stratford Evans Merced Funeral Home, located at 1490 B Street, Merced, California, beginning at 4:00 p.m. followed with the Rosary at 7:00 p.m. There will be a mass at St. Patricks Catholic Church in Merced on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 9:00 a.m.

