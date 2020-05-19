Terry Dewayne BlackwoodJUL 5, 1956 - MAY 13, 2020Terry Dewayne Blackwood, 63, a long time resident of Merced, CA passed away unexpectedly on May 13, 2020. Terry was born into a Naval family in Jacksonville, FL on July 5, 1956. He moved around the US throughout his childhood eventually settling in Southern California where he attended Santa Monica High School his senior year. Terry was a starter on the Varsity basketball team and earned the fitting nickname of "White Lightning." He then ventured north to attend Fresno State University where he would meet his loving wife of 40 years, Ike. They started their married life together in Southern California where Terry began his career as a painting contractor. He built his business from the ground up and put in long hours to do so. However, he soon realized the importance of family and his desire for a slower pace of life, so he and Ike decided to move the family to Merced.Terry was a devoted father to Shannon, Christie, and Sean and could often be found coaching, cheering them on at various sporting events, and taking trips to Lake Tahoe during the "family years". As time went on and the kids grew up, Terry was overjoyed when they each met their significant other (Shannon to Jeff, Christie to Dean, and Sean to Sandi). He never missed an opportunity to share his signature dance moves and didn't disappoint at each of their weddings. But perhaps, there was nothing that brought Terry greater joy (and maybe a few happy tears) than when his entire family would gather together, often around the dinner table. He was a dynamic story teller and would often have everyone's attention as he entertained them with his boisterous voice and larger than life gestures.Over the past nine years, Terry was given perhaps his favorite title of "Papa" to Cooper, Reid, Parker, Jack, Andrew, Benjamin, Cade, and Avery. He loved spending time with his grandchildren showing them his model trains, playing in the backyard, and doing cannonballs in the pool.Terry and Ike loved traveling to new parts of the country, especially when it included a visit to see grandkids. Terry was often found working in the garage, listening to jazz music, and working on his latest project; recently completing a new playroom for all the grandkids.Although Terry will be greatly missed, there is peace in knowing he is with the Lord. Due to the Coronavirus, Terry's memorial will be private.