Guest Book View Sign Service Information Wilson Family Funeral Home 1290 Winton Way Atwater , CA 95301 (209)-358-7700 Viewing 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Church of God in Christ, Mennonite in Ballico Service 10:00 AM Church of God in Christ, Mennonite in Ballico Send Flowers Obituary



July 5, 1926 ~ February 9, 2020

Theda Bernice Dyck was born to Herman and Mary (Holdeman) Johnson on July 5, 1926 in Harrison, Michigan, and peacefully passed from this life on February 9, 2020 at Grace Home, Livingston, California. Reaching the age of 93 years.

They moved as a family from Michigan when she was a child, to Riversticks, Ohio and seven years later to Folie, Alabama. It was there that she completed her elementary education. She became a Christian at an early age and was baptized into the Church of God in Christ, Mennonite, to which faith she was true until her death. In her later youth, the family again moved to De Ridder, Louisiana.

Theda met Harvey Dyck while visiting relatives in Kansas. Their acquaintance resulted in mutual love, and on January 1, 1948 they were married at De Ridder, Louisiana. They made their home in Winton, California, where Harvey set up his business of Watch and Clock repair. They had five children; three daughters; Marilyn, Jeanette, and Rutheda; two sons; Greg and Calvin. Jeanette died as an infant, just 10 days old.

In 1957 the family moved to the farm community of Atwater, where they lived until retirement years. Theda was a dedicated and loving mother and taught her family conservative Christian values. She was very much an outdoors person, enjoying gardening and working in the vineyard and almond orchard.

For the last five years of her life, Theda lived in the Grace Home, Livingston, California, where she received excellent care, for which the family is very grateful.

The family tribe who cherish her memory include: her children; Marilyn and Howard Martin, Okolona, Mississippi; Greg and Gloria of Atwater; Calvin and Becky of Atwater; Rutheda and Joe Lehman, Jeromesville, Ohio; 20 grandchildren, 82 great-grandchildren; 4 great-great-grandchildren; one brother Dick Johnson, Brooksville, Mississippi; two sisters: Thelma and Dewey Koehn of Atwater, Roberta and Delbert Nichols, Sublette, Kansas; sisters-in-law: Ruth Johnson, Moundridge, Kansas; Millie Johnson, Montezuma, Kansas; Verna Dyck, Roseburg, Oregon; Mae Johnson, Brooksville, Mississippi; Martha Mae and Richard Penner, Montezuma, Kansas; and many relatives and friends.

Preceding her in death were: her parents, her husband, one infant daughter, five brothers, three sisters, one son-in-law, one daughter-in-law, nine brothers-in-law, and eleven sisters-in-law.

A viewing will be held from 5:00 - 7:00pm on Friday, February 14, 2020. Service will be at 10 am on Saturday, February 15, 2020. Both will be held at the Church of God in Christ, Mennonite in Ballico, CA. Burial to follow at Winton District Cemetery.

www.cvobituaries.com





Theda Bernice DyckJuly 5, 1926 ~ February 9, 2020Theda Bernice Dyck was born to Herman and Mary (Holdeman) Johnson on July 5, 1926 in Harrison, Michigan, and peacefully passed from this life on February 9, 2020 at Grace Home, Livingston, California. Reaching the age of 93 years.They moved as a family from Michigan when she was a child, to Riversticks, Ohio and seven years later to Folie, Alabama. It was there that she completed her elementary education. She became a Christian at an early age and was baptized into the Church of God in Christ, Mennonite, to which faith she was true until her death. In her later youth, the family again moved to De Ridder, Louisiana.Theda met Harvey Dyck while visiting relatives in Kansas. Their acquaintance resulted in mutual love, and on January 1, 1948 they were married at De Ridder, Louisiana. They made their home in Winton, California, where Harvey set up his business of Watch and Clock repair. They had five children; three daughters; Marilyn, Jeanette, and Rutheda; two sons; Greg and Calvin. Jeanette died as an infant, just 10 days old.In 1957 the family moved to the farm community of Atwater, where they lived until retirement years. Theda was a dedicated and loving mother and taught her family conservative Christian values. She was very much an outdoors person, enjoying gardening and working in the vineyard and almond orchard.For the last five years of her life, Theda lived in the Grace Home, Livingston, California, where she received excellent care, for which the family is very grateful.The family tribe who cherish her memory include: her children; Marilyn and Howard Martin, Okolona, Mississippi; Greg and Gloria of Atwater; Calvin and Becky of Atwater; Rutheda and Joe Lehman, Jeromesville, Ohio; 20 grandchildren, 82 great-grandchildren; 4 great-great-grandchildren; one brother Dick Johnson, Brooksville, Mississippi; two sisters: Thelma and Dewey Koehn of Atwater, Roberta and Delbert Nichols, Sublette, Kansas; sisters-in-law: Ruth Johnson, Moundridge, Kansas; Millie Johnson, Montezuma, Kansas; Verna Dyck, Roseburg, Oregon; Mae Johnson, Brooksville, Mississippi; Martha Mae and Richard Penner, Montezuma, Kansas; and many relatives and friends.Preceding her in death were: her parents, her husband, one infant daughter, five brothers, three sisters, one son-in-law, one daughter-in-law, nine brothers-in-law, and eleven sisters-in-law.A viewing will be held from 5:00 - 7:00pm on Friday, February 14, 2020. Service will be at 10 am on Saturday, February 15, 2020. Both will be held at the Church of God in Christ, Mennonite in Ballico, CA. Burial to follow at Winton District Cemetery. Published in Merced Sun Star on Feb. 13, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Merced Sun Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close