Thelma Christine GarnerJUL 19, 1925 - JUL 8, 2020Thelma Christine "Chris" Garner, born July 19, 1925 in Oklahoma. Thelma was a resident of Merced for 75 years. She passed away of natural causes July 8, 2020. Thelma worked as a Travel Agent.Thelma is preceded in death by her husband, George Garner; daughter, Phyllis Pacheco and son, Thomas Garner. She is survived by her son in-law Lester Pacheco (Jennifer Pitts-Pacheco); grandsons, Jonas (Jennifer) Garner and their children, Peyton, Thomas, Tanner and Andrew and Jeff (Loreta) Garner and their children, Ellis, Ethan and Emery; granddaughter, Lisa Tumbleson and her children, Marissa and Taylor.There will be a service held for Thelma on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Stratford Evans Merced Funeral Home located at 1490 B Street, Merced. A Graveside at Merced District Cemetery will follow.