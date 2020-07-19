1/1
Thelma Garner
1925 - 2020
Thelma Christine Garner
JUL 19, 1925 - JUL 8, 2020
Thelma Christine "Chris" Garner, born July 19, 1925 in Oklahoma. Thelma was a resident of Merced for 75 years. She passed away of natural causes July 8, 2020. Thelma worked as a Travel Agent.
Thelma is preceded in death by her husband, George Garner; daughter, Phyllis Pacheco and son, Thomas Garner. She is survived by her son in-law Lester Pacheco (Jennifer Pitts-Pacheco); grandsons, Jonas (Jennifer) Garner and their children, Peyton, Thomas, Tanner and Andrew and Jeff (Loreta) Garner and their children, Ellis, Ethan and Emery; granddaughter, Lisa Tumbleson and her children, Marissa and Taylor.
There will be a service held for Thelma on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Stratford Evans Merced Funeral Home located at 1490 B Street, Merced. A Graveside at Merced District Cemetery will follow.
www.cvobituaries.com



Published in Merced Sun Star on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Service
11:00 AM
Stratford Evans Merced Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Stratford Evans Merced Funeral Home
1490 B Street
Merced, CA 95340
2097224191
Memories & Condolences

1 entry
July 19, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Stratford Evans Funeral Chapel
