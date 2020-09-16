Theodore Michael KazakosOctober 26,1950 - August 31, 2020Theodore Michael Kazakos born in Richmond Virginia to Starr and Francis (Haymore) Kazakos. He came to Castle Air Force Base in 1970 with the Air Force, after his four years he had several jobs and stayed with PG&E for 40 years and was forced into retirement when he had open heart surgery. He is survived by his wife of 21 years 27 years together Patricia (Chaney) Kazakos, one brother Garland Nicholas, mother in law Elfriede Schmidt, sister in law Ellen Chaney, Brother in laws Bob (Mary) Chaney, Kent (Bell) Chaney, Claus (Esther) Chaney, children, Daniel (Jessica) Kazakos, Valerie Kazakos, stepdaughters Nicole Wilhite and Desiree (Ryan) Guerrero and 16 grandchildren that all called him Papu and already miss him dearly... He is preceded in death by his parents and siblings Wayne Kazakos and Joy Johnson he's also survived by his former wife Sandy Spearance.He enjoyed watching NASCAR races on the weekends, boating, driving fast cars and collecting guns but mostly visiting with family and friends.Ted had a big heart and tried to help others whenever he could, you could always find him on the swing in the yard visiting with others or watering the rose bushes and watching traffic go by.He was loved by all and is leaving a big hole in all our hearts he will be deeply missed by all of us, we hope he watches over us all and can rest in peace. We love and miss you Papu... We will have a Celebration of Life at a later date.