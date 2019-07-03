Theodore (Ted) Anthony Pedrozo
August 9, 1929 - June 27, 2019
Theodore (Ted) Anthony Pedrozo was born August 9, 1929 in El Nido, CA to Joe and Maria Pedrozo. He passed away peacefully June 27, 2019 in Merced. Ted attended school in Arena and Livingston. He grew up surrounded by farming and the dairy business. He, his brothers, and their father operated the Pedrozo dairy in Merced, and eventually he and his brother Florian started the P/2 Ranch. At age 21 he was drafted to the U.S. Army and within a few months was promoted to Sergeant First Class. He served on the front lines during the Korean War where he earned the Bronze Star for bravery.
He was devoted to the love of his life, his wife of 46 years, Margaret Regalo, and their daughter, Suzie. Ted loved family. He also enjoyed having the family's dogs, Mamie and Max, by his recliner as he caught up on the news. He was especially proud of his grandson, Lucca, and enjoyed hearing him practice for his speech competitions. Ted was a devout Catholic and enjoyed attending 9am Mass every Sunday with his family.
Ted had a passion for gardening and delighted in sharing his produce with everyone he knew. All who knew him, knew of his LOVE of Fords. Ted, his wife, and daughter took a trip with his brother and niece to Dearborn, Michigan for the 100th celebration of Ford Motor Company. It was the trip of a lifetime for the Ford-loving brothers. Ted was the most loyal Ford customer and got his creation of a Pinto mini-truck, his "Pinchero," into the Ford Times. He loved to tell others that he was "Built Ford Tough."
Ted is survived by his wife, Margaret Pedrozo, daughter Suzie Lorenzi (Joseph), grandson Lucca Lorenzi, and many nieces and nephews who will miss him dearly. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Maria Pedrozo, his brothers Joseph and Florian Pedrozo, and his sisters Natalie Bruen and Mary Szymanski.
A Rosary will be held on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 8:30 AM, followed by Mass at 9:00 AM at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Merced and interment at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Bristol Hospice or Our Lady of Mercy School are greatly appreciated.
Published in Merced Sun Star from July 3 to July 5, 2019