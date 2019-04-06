Obituary Guest Book View Sign More Photos View all 7 photos

Theresa Ann Amarant George

April 2, 1935 ~ March 24, 2019

Just shy of her 84th birthday, with her family by her side, our precious mom passed into the arms of Jesus Christ on March 24, 2019.

Born April 2, 1935 to Manuel and Mary Amarant in Modesto, CA, mom attended Livingston High School where she met and fell in love with her high school sweetheart, Eldon George. They married July 12, 1952. She followed dad to San Diego, CA, where he was stationed in the United States Navy, with first born son Dennis, then second son David was born then daughter Eileen and third son Douglas. Mom and dad settled in Atwater, CA to raise the family. She was a bilingual teacher's aid at Campus Park Elementary School in Livingston, CA, where the students loved her. One of mom's highlights was when she traveled with the championship Atwater High School Falcon band to Vienna, Austria in 1973. Many of the band members said she was the #1 band mom. Another highlight was when she brought the Woody Herman Band to Atwater High School for a concert fund raiser.

She was a kind, compassionate soul. Her faith in Jesus Christ was outstanding. Mom cared about people when they were ill. As ill as she was all these years, she never complained or said an unkind word about anyone. Mom had a knack for remembering everyone's birthday (without the use of Facebook). She loved kitties and taught us a love for animals. Her favorite TV shows were Gunsmoke, Little House on the Prairie, The Waltons and most of all, the 700 Club and Christian programming. Her favorite song was Mary Did You Know.

To this day, we were all amazed that her hair color remained dark. As dad held mom's hand during her last days in the hospital, he lovingly remarked about her hair color. It was a very touching moment. She loved her family deeply. Mom leaves behind her husband of 67 years, Eldon, son Dennis George, son David George (Laura Corona), daughter Eileen George, son Doug (Sheri) George, grandsons Christopher George, Brandon George, Quinton Cowie and Mason Cowie; granddaughter Melissa (Sergio) Ochoa, great granddaughters Mkyala and Sophia Ochoa; brother Tony (Sharon) Amarant, sister-in-law Helen Amarant, her cousin Marie Rosa (with whom she shared many long phone conversations), all cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Special friends, John Govia, Becky McMurry, Frankie Stone, Renee Davenport and Jim Black.

Mom will join her parents Manuel and Mary Amarant, brother Manuel Bettencourt Sousa, sister Mary Bettencourt Sousa, brother Joe Amarant, in-laws Tony and Helen George, Lori George and special nephew Eddie DeMartini, Jr. and all the rest of the family that is waiting for her in heaven.

A special thank you to Dignity Health Mercy Hospital for all the care in the ER, to the 3rd floor ICU nurses, especially Val and Chelsey and the 7th floor nurses and the Chaplain that blessed her soul. A very blessed thank you to mom's guardian angel, Dr. Ronald Kaye, from Palo Alto who treated mom for many years and kept her on this earth longer. Also a very special thank you for our sister, Eileen, for the care she gave mom 24/7 these past 4 years.

God looked around his garden and he found an empty place. He then looked down upon this earth and saw your tired face. He put his arm around you and lifted you to rest. God's garden must be beautiful, he only takes the best. He knew that you were suffering, he knew you were in pain, he knew that you would never get well on earth again so he closed your weary eyelids and whispered, "peace be thine". It broke our hearts to lose you, but you did not go alone; for part of us went with you, the day God called you home.

Our consolation is that our beloved mom, wife, daughter, grandmother, grand grandmother, sister, aunt and friend is with the Lord her Savior and no longer in pain with her new body. We will miss you everyday and forever until we meet again, our angel.

A Celebration of Life to be announced at a later date. The George Family.

