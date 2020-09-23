Theresa Ann Terry-LeasureFebruary 15, 1931 - September 17, 2020On Thursday, September 17, 2020 our sweet mother Theresa Terry-Leasure went to be with the Lord. She was born on February 15, 1931 in Detroit, Michigan. She was one of eight children. In 1950, she married Frank Terry and together they had 3 sons and lived most of their lives in Atwater, California. Following the death of Frank in 2001, She married Paul Leasure in 2003. They traveled back and forth between Theresa's home in Atwater to Paul's home in Ojai, California.Theresa held several jobs over the years. She was an elevator operator in Detroit. She worked at the Castle Air Force Base Commissary and worked over 25 years for Bank of America.Theresa was a woman full of love and cared for others with a smile on her face. She never had a negative word to say about anyone. She had a strong faith in God. Theresa attended Church of Christ in Atwater and Ojai, California as well as First Baptist Church of Atwater. She prayed every night for her loved ones, sometimes praying for hours. She enjoyed time with her family and friends. She enjoyed playing cards, spending time on facebook and reading. Theresa also enjoyed being a part of the Merced County Women's Bowling Association.Mom is survived by her husband, Paul Leasure; brother Ronnie Morian; sons, Alan (Shiela) and Moochie (Blanca) Terry; stepdaughter Belinda Jackson; stepsons, Paul and Tommy Leasure; grandchildren, Tanya Terry, Heather Renee, Brooke Terry, Stephan Terry, Aaron Terry, April Terry, Allan Terry Jr., Joe Terry, Kayla Cherry and Dane Cherry as well as many great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her son, Wesley Terry (Brenda) and husband Frank Terry.Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 25, 2020 beginning at 11:00 a.m. at Stratford Evans Merced Funeral Home located at 1490 B Street, Merced, California 95341. Interment will follow at Evergreen Memorial Park located at 1480 B Street, Merced, California 95341.