September 14, 1930 - March 27, 2019

Thomas (Tom) Leland Collins 88, of Merced California left for the "Big Meeting in the Sky" at high noon on Wednesday, March 27th. 2019.

Tom was born in King City California September 14th 1930 to Bertha and Tom Jo Collins. Tom was brother to Kitty and Shireen.

Tom began his trucking career at the age of 14 and went on to create his own trucking and vending companies.

Tom was married to his first wife Ruth for 10 years and they had four children. Tom was married to his current wife Betty for 35 years and they were involved in sailing, The Run About's Car Club and the lives of their many friends and family. However, Tom's real passion was helping others and he was always willing to go the extra mile for another recovering person. Tom achieved 46 years of sobriety and sponsored many others along the way. Tom is survived by his former wife Ruth, children Danny Collins, Susan Regalado, Andy Payne and Michael Collins, his wife Betty, 7 step children, 22 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Tom will be missed by many! A celebration of life "pot-luck" will be held at a later date and details will be posted.

