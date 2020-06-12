Thomas "Tommy"Edgar HolderOct 5, 1952 – Jun 4, 2020Thomas "Tommy" Edgar Holder, 67, a resident of Los Banos, CA died on Wednesday, June 4, 2020 in Palo Alto, CA. Born on October 5, 1952 in Modesto, CA to Anna M. Miller-Holder and Late Carl E. Holder. Tommy worked as a mechanic for various companies throughout his life. He held a certificate of achievement in the Ministry. His hobbies were cutting firewood, fishing, and tinkering with electronics. He was an excellent artist and had a gift to draw.He is survived by his daughters, Nicole (Don) Schulke and Tabitha (Wayne) McDougal; four grandsons, three granddaughters and five great-grandsons; mother, Anna Miller-Holder; sisters, Bessie Santos, Annie (Arnold) Cain and Brenda (Bob) Sousa; brother, Floyd (Denise) Holder; several uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces and friends.He was preceded in death by his wife, Bonita Spates-Holder; son, Jeremy Holder; one granddaughter; father, Carl E Holder; brothers, Carl L Holder and Jeff Holder.A celebration of life will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, June 19th at Hillview Funeral Chapels, 1258 R Street, Newman.