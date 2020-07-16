Thomas Perry Grissom, Sr.Sunrise: May 25, 1951Sunset: July 8, 2020With great love and admiration, we are celebrating the life and times of Thomas Perry Grissom, Sr.A man called the dictator, not out of malice, but out of respect from his peers for what he could do in the drag pit. He was a champion of the things he loved, and an artist of many others. On any given day in Thomas's life, you could check in on him and catch him at his best or worst. He may have been tying a knife on a rooster, getting ready to step into a pit at a derby in Copper state, or lighting the fires at Roses Chili Dog, getting ready to start the day, regardless of what you caught him doing, his heart was all in and his passion was obvious. The love he had for his children and grandchildren will forever go unmatched.On July 8, 2020, we lost Thomas to a failed body, but freed soul. Thomas was preceded in death by his father Amos Grissom, his mother Leanna Rose Mori, his stepfather Charles Billings, Sr., and two brothers Charles Billings, Jr., and Paul Mitchell, Jr. Thomas's memory will be kept alive and passed on through his brother George Mitchell, his sister Leanna Shue, his sons Thomas Perry Grissom, Jr., John Scott Grissom, Robert Jensen-Grissom, William Grissom, Sean Grissom, his only daughter, Misty Rose, and his 19 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren; along with countless other family and friends."Tonight is the end of an old life, one of heartache and misery, a toast to a new life I promise; this is the last drink for me."-Thomas Perry Grissom, Sr.