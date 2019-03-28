Thomas Monroe Climer
January 15,1971-March 20,2019
He Leaves his Wife of 21 years, Dawn (Bonds) Climer, His daughter Ashlynn Climer, his Mother Brenda Climer, sister Alison (Climer) Martinez, Grandmother Mona Climer, and Many Close friends.
Born and Raised in Dos Palos, Thomas enjoyed hunting, fishing, sports, family camping trips to Dillon Beach , houseboating, and spending quality time with his family and many friends.
A celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 pm Sunday, March 31st, at The Davis Barn
15510 Bryant Rd. Dos Palos Ca. 93620
Contributions in memory of Thomas may be made to the "THOMAS CLIMER MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP, "Westamerica Bank in Dos Palos: 1507 Center Ave. Dos Palos Ca 93620
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in Merced Sun Star on Mar. 28, 2019