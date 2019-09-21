Thomas Lynn Morgado
July 8, 1948
Since you left us a year ago, it goes without saying that you are missed so much every day. This world is not the same without you. Thank you for the gift of your unconditional love.
Please give Smooch some extra squeezes from all of us. We are so happy you two are together in Paradise.
Until we meet again, please watch over our whole family. You will remain to be the best husband and father this world has ever known. Your spirit lives on within each and every one of us.
Love, Irene, Shadow, all of your girls and grandchildren.
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in Merced Sun Star on Sept. 21, 2019