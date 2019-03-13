Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Thomas N. Dugan

Nov 25, 1952 - Mar 5, 2019

Thom N. Dugan passed away on March 5, 2019, in Merced, California at the age of 66. He was born on November 25, 1952 in Detroit, Michigan to Red and Patricia Dugan. Thom was a good man and husband he was well liked in the community and made friends easily. He was a man of many talents he knew how to do everything and if you needed help with anything he would be there. He loved BBQing, Millertime, and listening to the Blues. He liked working in his workshop with his grandson Jordan. He had a Harley for most of his life and liked to take scenic backroads trips and stop at museums and other points of interests. He was a big man with a big heart and will be missed so much.

Thom worked as a maintenance man at Woods Fruit, Foster Farms, Gallo Cheese and Heublein Wines up until 1989. Thom then opened up shop as a pawnbroker, owner of Central Valley Pawn located here in Merced, California for 30 years.

He is preceded in death by his Parents Red and Patricia Dugan, his son Joshua Dugan and his stepson Bud Dugan. He is survived by his wife of 31 years Valerie Dugan; ; brother Daniel Dugan; sister Kathy Green; in-laws Wayne and Mary Gose and grandson Jordan Dugan.

Thom was a lover of all animals so please donate in his honor to your local SPCA in Lieu of Flowers. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Stratford Evans Merced Funeral Home located at 1490 B Street Merced, California.

Published in Merced Sun Star on Mar. 13, 2019

