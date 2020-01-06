Thomas was born in Merced, Ca. on Dec. 21, 1939. He passed on Dec. 26, 2019 at the age of 80.
Thomas proudly served 4 years in the US Army and 14 years in the US National Guard. Tom worked for the City of Merced as a Street Maintenance Operator for 30 years.
He was preceded in death by his (Parents) Pablo and Michaela Rivas, (Wife) Betty H. Rivas, (Sister) Sue Mariscal and (Brother) Joe Rivas.
Thomas is survived by (Brother) Paul Rivas Jr., (Sisters) Mary Cotta, Josephine Lozano, Vickey Frank, Nieces, Nephews and In Laws Steve Frank and Isabel Rivas.
Visitation will be on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020 from 2 pm-8 pm at Ivers and Alcorn Funeral Home in Merced. Funeral Services will be held at 12 pm on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020 at Ivers and Alcorn Funeral Home with Military Honors, burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in Merced.
