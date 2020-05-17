Thomas Salter
1953 - 2020
Thomas Dale Salter
JUN 25, 1953 - MAR 31, 2020
Thomas Dale Salter (Tommy-Boy) was born June 25, 1953 to Harold and Viola Salter in Jacksonville, Florida. Tommy was granted his angel wings on March 31, 2020.
Tommy is preceded in death by his parents Harold and Viola Salter and his brother Terry (survived Becky) Salter and his life partner Dianna Myers. He is survived by his siblings: Wendy (Renee) Salter, Kareen Salter, Donnie (Amy) Salter, Ricky (Penny) Salter and his sister in-law, Janet Borba. His Stepchild, Sherry Jefferson, Grandchildren Jessica Dornan, Jonathan (Natalie) Lucas and Great Grandson Omarion Dornan-Dyson as well as Nieces and Nephews, Tiffany, Elizabeth, Adam, Ryan and Eric. Along with numerous cousins.
Tommy was most definitely a character, he loved snow skiing, boating, trips to Vegas, trips to the coast and to New Mexico. He was a businessman always trying to make deals. He really enjoyed hanging out with friends and has made a long lasting impression on the people he has come across. He had belonged to several foundations and was a member of the Elks Lodge. He associated with several societies and clubs.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the SPCA. Due to Merced County Covis-19 regulations, services will be private.
www.cvobituaries.com



Published in Merced Sun Star from May 17 to May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Stratford Evans Merced Funeral Home
1490 B Street
Merced, CA 95340
2097224191
