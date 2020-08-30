Thomas Wayne ScheidtOctober 25, 1947-August 24,2020Thomas Wayne Scheidt was born October 25, 1947 to Ana and Harry Scheidt in Sanger, California. Tom grew up in Sanger California where he attended Lone Star Elementary, Washington Junior High School and Sanger High School. He was a football player and was mentored by one of the great coaches of that era, J.R. Boone. During this time Tom met the love of his life and later to be wife Sandra Kay Rix. Though separated by a five hour drive Tom and Sandra remained close through their Senior year of high school. At the young age of eighteen Tom and Sandra were married on June 18th 1965. Tom and Sandra moved to Arcadia California where Tom attended Humboldt State University as a Biology major. Humboldt offered Tom an opportunity to explore his passion for the outdoors particularly his fondness for fishing. Upon graduating with bachelor of science in Biology Tom and Sandra moved to the small town of Dos Palos on the west side of Merced County. In August of 1969 on the 29th day Tom and Sandra welcomed their oldest son Richard Scheidt into the world. Shortly after Tom was hired to teach biology and coach football for legendary head coach Bill Sparks. During this tenure Tom was able to establish himself both as a fantastic educator and even better football coach. Early in their stay Tom and Sandra were invited to attend a Lay Witness Mission where both Tom and Sandra dedicated their lives to their Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. This changed everything for the couple. For the first time in his life Tom found purpose and mission for his life in Jesus. This mission flowed over to many young men and women who had contact with the Scheidt family. In 1976 Tom became the fourth head coach in the tradition rich history of Dos Palos Bronco Football. That year Coach Scheidt guided the Broncos to the 1976 Valley Championship with a 12-1 record. Legendary Broncos Dave Henderson, Stanley Holmes, & Kirk Jimmerson were among the players that played on Tom Scheidt's inaugural season. Tom Scheidt was able to win four Valley Championships and compile a 101-36-2 record, win 8 league championships, and attend the playoffs every year during his 11 year tenure as Head Coach. Upon the graduation of youngest son Rob Scheidt, Tom dedicated his time in his administrative role at Dos Palos High School. In 1994 Tom served as principal for Dos Palos High School before leaving for Merced where he would be the Assistant Principal in charge of Activities at Golden Valley High School in 1995. One short year later Tom became principal at Merced High School. He joined his son Rob Scheidt who just one month earlier was named Head Football coach. Tom served as principal for 11 meaningful years as he rebuilt the reputation and achievement levels of his new school to unprecedented heights. Many students, teachers, and fellow administrators regarded Tom as the best principal they have ever worked with. Tom's affection for his fellow human beings was evident in the way in which he gave his time, attention and love to everything he was involved in. Tom was a member of Merced Sunrise Rotary as he served alongside long-time friend Bob Hobbs. During this time many Rotarians began a long time relationship with the two friends. In 2007 Tom Scheidt made the difficult decision to retire from education and his position of Principal at Merced High School. Upon his retirement Tom dedicated most of his time to his service to Gateway Community Church. Serving as an Elder and active member Tom has been able to impact the Kingdom of God for the glory and honor of Jesus Christ. Tom loved people and he gave his time and energy to love people in a way they have never been loved. This love flowed from his heavenly father and permeated the lives of all of those who came in contact with Tom. His family received the best from their husband, Dad, brother, and Papa! He showered his family with love. Tom enjoyed traveling, fishing, watching football and worshiping his Lord Jesus Christ. Each summer Tom spent one month fishing in Alaska with his good friend Ernie Wall. Many great stories of fishing and friendship have occurred over the past 24 years on these fishing expeditions. In July of 2020 Tom suffered a major brain aneurysm on the eleventh day of that month. He was given 36 to 48 hours to live. Miraculously Tom woke up on Monday July 13th and went through a month long battle to stay alive. On August 19th Tom flew home to Merced where he was greeted by family and friends. Tom was truly filled with joy to be home. Prior to departure over $60,000 was raised in just over twenty four hours. The communities of Sanger, Dos Palos and Merced truly loved Tom Scheidt. On Monday August 24th 2020 Tom went home to be completely healed by his Savior Jesus Christ. Tom is survived by his wife of 54 years Sandra Scheidt, his son Richard and daughter-in-law Raeann; their children Sara, Amanda, Steven; his youngest son Robert and daughter-in-law Sandy; their children Sam, Georgia, and Seth; his oldest brother Robert Scheidt; older brother Gerry Scheidt; and youngest sister Carol Stanlake. A celebration of life will be held Friday September 4th at 10:00 am atGateway Community Church353 E Donna DriveMerced Ca 95340.This will be an outdoor service, seating is limited so please bring your own lawn chairs.In lieu of flowers donations can be made to:The Merced High Stadium ProjectP.O. Box 2167Merced Ca 95344