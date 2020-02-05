Thomas Richmond Schoonover
April 1, 1934 - January 21, 2020
TSgt. Thomas Richmond Schoonover passed away unexpectedly at the age of 85 at Mercy Medical Center in Merced, CA on January 21, 2020. Tom honorably served 4 years in the US Army and then went on to serve another 21 years in the US Air Force. A veteran of the Korean, and Vietnam War, he was a mechanic and loved working on military aircraft. After the service Tom went on to be a mechanic at Isenberg Motors until his retirement and then drove a school bus for Merced Transportation. Tom was born April 1, 1934 in Tuxedo, NY, to William and Loretta Schoonover. He married Cynthia Sue Machado in Merced, CA on September 20, 1968. Tom accepted the role of father to five boys and was very dedicated in loving and nurturing them. He also had a daughter from a previous marriage and went on to have another son with Sue, his wife. He was blessed to have also helped raise 2 of his grandchildren Linda Lamerson and Carol O'Grady. He was a very patient and loving father, and grandfather. Tom loved to camp and go to casinos and enjoyed their cruise to Mexico with his wife. Because of his knowledge of cars, he was always proud to help any of his kids with any problems that they had with their vehicles. He is survived by his wife of 52 years Sue Schoonover; his sons and daughter-in-laws, Mark Machado, Keith & Darla Machado, Eric & Patricia Machado, Scott & Colleen Machado, Grant & Deborah Machado; his daughter Jeanette Christley; and the youngest son Tommy Schoonover; his 23 grandchildren; and his 44 great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his mother and father, William and Loretta; his brother Peter; 2 of his grandchildren Cynthia and Ronnie Machado; and his daughter-in-law Tammie Machado.
A full military service will take place at San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery, 32053 West McCabe Road, Santa Nella CA on February 7th at 11AM. Funeral arrangements are provided by Evergreen Funeral Home and Memorial Park, 1480 B Street, Merced CA, 95341. There will be a celebration of life to follow at 1:30PM at Sierra Portal Mobile Estates, 2240 Golden Oak Lane Clubhouse.
Published in Merced Sun Star from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020