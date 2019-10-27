Guest Book View Sign Service Information Interment 1:30 PM National Cemetery Santa Nella , CA View Map Celebration of Life 12:00 PM - 4:00 PM The Branding Iron 640 W 16th St Merced , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Thomas Henry Walsh

August 16, 1925 - October 18, 2019

Thomas Henry Walsh passed away peacefully on October 18, 2019 at the age of 94, having lived a full life. Tom was born on August 16, 1925 to Irish immigrants, Thomas Walsh and Ann Henry, in Chicago, Illinois. Depression times on the South Side of Chicago were difficult and the family struggled to make a life in their new country. At the age of 18 Tom enlisted in the Marine Corps and reported to San Diego, CA. for boot camp. It was in the military that he learned the value of discipline and hard work and recognized an opportunity to improve his circumstances. He missed his deployment to Iwo Jima due to an appendicitis attack. While recovering, Tom's life would take a big turn upon meeting a young nurse's aide, Sara Lu Rumney.

Tom and Sara Lu married on Dec. 30, 1944 and soon settled in her small hometown of Cascade, Montana. It was there that they started their family and began to build a life together. He would later recall those days as some of the happiest times of his life. Over the next 65 years, the city kid and the country girl would build a life that grew to include nine children, 13 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.

Tom graduated from Great Falls College using the GI bill in 1950. After graduation Tom was accepted into the Federal Bureau of Investigation, embarking on a 27 year career that took the young family from Montana to: Houston, Texas, Patterson, New Jersey, and Los Angeles Ca. In 1967 he accepted a position as Special Agent in Merced, CA. It was there that the family recaptured the slower pace and more rural setting that they had appreciated in Montana. They purchased a small farm and Tom embraced the challenges of small scale farming. He loved every minute of it, with perhaps the exception of a pet peacock who took a dislike to him and bit him at every opportunity.

Tom's life was an American story spanning parts of two centuries. It was a life shaped by his Irish roots, his proud service in World War II and in the FBI. He loved his family and cherished his friends. He will be sorely missed.

Tom was preceded in death by his young son James Paul and his beloved Sara Lu. He is survived by his children; Patricia Roehl and partner Ed Phillips, Trudy White and husband Dennis, Judy Linn and husband Mike, Robert Walsh and wife Ann, Thomas Walsh Jr., John Walsh, Dan Walsh and wife Betsy, Mary Walker and husband Rodney. He is also survived by his brother Edward Walsh.

Tom was "Paca" to thirteen grandchildren; Michelle Green, Jennifer Koehn, Laura Powers, Rebecca White, Tiffany Holmes, Mark Linn, Megan Roehl-Rocha, Robert James Walsh, Shannon Walsh, Rashelle Hamilton, Charlene Walsh, Emily Swan and Benjamin Swan. Six great grandchildren include: Marissa Holmes, Madison and Jack Koehn, Carter and Declan Hamilton and Daniel Johnson.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Nov 2 at The Branding Iron, 640 W 16th St, Merced, CA. 12:00 to 4:00pm.

Interment will be at the National Cemetery in Santa Nella, CA., on November 1, @ 1:30 pm.

www.cvobituaries.com



