Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thurman Murphy Jr.. View Sign Service Information Whitton Family Funeral Service 740 W. 19th St. Merced , CA 95340 (209)-384-1119 Service 6:30 PM Bethlehem Temple 1521 Derby Street Berkeley , CA View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church 559 Broadway Ave Atwater , CA View Map Interment Following Services Winton Cemetery 7651 Almond Ave Winton , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Thurman John Murphy, Jr.

Nov 22, 1956 - Mar 29, 2019

Thurman John Murphy, Jr. was born on November 22, 1956 to Thurman John Murphy, Sr. and Dorothy Murphy at Nellis Air Force Base, located in Las Vegas, Nevada. Thurman Jr. was the oldest child of Thurman and Dorothy Murphy, Sr. At an early age, Thurman had the desire to play the piano. When his daddy saw that he had the desire to play, he made him take piano lessons. Those lessons went nowhere. Thurman never learned to read music or to play sheet music. Thurman's ability to play the piano and later the organ was a gift from God. You see, Thurman played by ear. All he had to do was listen to a song and he was able to pick it up and start playing.

While dad was stationed at Ramstein Air Base in Germany, Thurman attended Kaiserslautern Junior High and High School. While there, Thurman was a track star. He won many ribbons and medals. Thurman graduated from Atwater High School in 1976. After high school, he went to Merced Junior College, at the request of his parents to further his education. That, as well, went nowhere. Instead of going to classes, you could always find Thurman in the school parking lot listening to church music in his car. Thurman's first car was named Betsy. Betsy was our family car that was handed down to him. That car was Thurman's first love. He loved that car like it was his own baby. At this time, Thurman also loved our family dog Mitzy Bit. I'm not sure if he cried harder when the car was gone or when Mitzy was gone, but he loved them both. If you knew Thurman, you knew not to bother him while his soaps were on. His favorites were The Young and the Restless, The Bold and the Beautiful, and General Hospital.

Thurman worked for the Port of Oakland for many years. He also had his own business fixing/tuning organs, pianos and Leslie speakers on the side. He not only learned how to play, but he taught himself how to fix them. Thurman played for many churches throughout the Bay Area and the Central Valley. Thurman was a man who loved people and loved to give from his heart. If you were family or friends with him, you were blessed to know him. Most importantly, Thurman loved the Lord.

Thurman was preceded in death by his father, Thurman John Murphy, Sr. He leaves his living legacy, his mother, Dorothy L. Murphy, children: Thurman John Murphy, III (Artrameese Murphy spouse) and Dorothy Murphy; siblings: Yollanda Griddine (Rodney Griddine spouse), Brenda Scott, Diana Hanna (Roosevelt Hanna spouse), Timothy Murphy (Nephertiti Murphy spouse), James Beavers, Robert Beavers, Danielle Murphy, Lucretia Beavers, Sidney Murphy, 4 grandchildren and more to come.

A Musical will be held in Thurman's honor on Friday, May 3, 2019 at 6:30 PM at Bethlehem Temple, 1521 Derby Street, Berkeley, CA., followed by Funeral Service on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church, 559 Broadway Ave., Atwater, CA. Interment will immediately follow at Winton Cemetery, 7651 Almond Ave, Winton, CA

www.cvobituaries.com





Thurman John Murphy, Jr.Nov 22, 1956 - Mar 29, 2019Thurman John Murphy, Jr. was born on November 22, 1956 to Thurman John Murphy, Sr. and Dorothy Murphy at Nellis Air Force Base, located in Las Vegas, Nevada. Thurman Jr. was the oldest child of Thurman and Dorothy Murphy, Sr. At an early age, Thurman had the desire to play the piano. When his daddy saw that he had the desire to play, he made him take piano lessons. Those lessons went nowhere. Thurman never learned to read music or to play sheet music. Thurman's ability to play the piano and later the organ was a gift from God. You see, Thurman played by ear. All he had to do was listen to a song and he was able to pick it up and start playing.While dad was stationed at Ramstein Air Base in Germany, Thurman attended Kaiserslautern Junior High and High School. While there, Thurman was a track star. He won many ribbons and medals. Thurman graduated from Atwater High School in 1976. After high school, he went to Merced Junior College, at the request of his parents to further his education. That, as well, went nowhere. Instead of going to classes, you could always find Thurman in the school parking lot listening to church music in his car. Thurman's first car was named Betsy. Betsy was our family car that was handed down to him. That car was Thurman's first love. He loved that car like it was his own baby. At this time, Thurman also loved our family dog Mitzy Bit. I'm not sure if he cried harder when the car was gone or when Mitzy was gone, but he loved them both. If you knew Thurman, you knew not to bother him while his soaps were on. His favorites were The Young and the Restless, The Bold and the Beautiful, and General Hospital.Thurman worked for the Port of Oakland for many years. He also had his own business fixing/tuning organs, pianos and Leslie speakers on the side. He not only learned how to play, but he taught himself how to fix them. Thurman played for many churches throughout the Bay Area and the Central Valley. Thurman was a man who loved people and loved to give from his heart. If you were family or friends with him, you were blessed to know him. Most importantly, Thurman loved the Lord.Thurman was preceded in death by his father, Thurman John Murphy, Sr. He leaves his living legacy, his mother, Dorothy L. Murphy, children: Thurman John Murphy, III (Artrameese Murphy spouse) and Dorothy Murphy; siblings: Yollanda Griddine (Rodney Griddine spouse), Brenda Scott, Diana Hanna (Roosevelt Hanna spouse), Timothy Murphy (Nephertiti Murphy spouse), James Beavers, Robert Beavers, Danielle Murphy, Lucretia Beavers, Sidney Murphy, 4 grandchildren and more to come.A Musical will be held in Thurman's honor on Friday, May 3, 2019 at 6:30 PM at Bethlehem Temple, 1521 Derby Street, Berkeley, CA., followed by Funeral Service on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church, 559 Broadway Ave., Atwater, CA. Interment will immediately follow at Winton Cemetery, 7651 Almond Ave, Winton, CA Published in Merced Sun Star on May 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Merced Sun Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close