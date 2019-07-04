Timothy Carr
July 4, 1989
A tragic day in July 1989 left our hearts broken. Thirty years ago has left us wondering what it would have been like to have Tim an incredible husband and father, an admired Uncle to his siblings children and ( of course) a close friend to his Mom and Dad.
Not a day goes by without his memory on our minds and his loving smile in our hearts. We miss and love you deeply Tim.
Rest in the arms of our Lord Jesus.
Published in Merced Sun Star on July 4, 2019