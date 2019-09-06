Timothy E. Hammond
Dec. 28,1954 - July 30, 2019
Timothy E. Hammond of Morgan Hill, CA, passed away on July 30, 2019, from complications of cancer. Tim was born in San Diego on December 28, 1954 to Thomas and LaVon Hammond. Tim's family moved to Los Banos, CA, in 1966, when his father accepted a position with the State of California, Department of Water Resources at the San Luis Dam. In 1973, after graduating from Los Banos High School, Tim enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served aboard ship as an Operating Room Technician and later as a Biomedical Equipment Systems Technician. After retiring from the Navy in 1995, Tim worked in hospitals repairing medical equipment. Declining health forced him to retire in 2016. Tim is preceded in death by his parents. Surviving siblings are brother, Walter Hammond of Albany, Oregon and sister, Daphne Espino of Los Banos, CA. A military service and interment for Tim will be held at the San Joaquin National Cemetery in Santa Nella, CA, on September 13, 2019, at 1:00 pm.
Published in Merced Sun Star on Sept. 6, 2019