Service Information Memorial Gathering 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Bella Luna Bistro Merced , CA

Dr. Timothy Joseph Dylina

May 30, 1948 - February 18, 2020

Dr. Tim Dylina of Vero Beach, Florida passed away peacefully on February 18, 2020. Tim's laughter, smile and friendship will be missed by so many.

Tim was born to Joe and Thelma Dylina in Lewistown, Montana on May 30, 1948. Tim lived in Montana, Washington and Colorado before settling in El Reno, Oklahoma during the 5th grade. While in El Reno, he lettered in basketball, baseball, football and golf. During his senior year, his family moved to Lompoc, California where he graduated high school. 15 units short of a business degree, he was drafted in 1970 by the United States Army. Basic Combat Training was at Fort Ord, CA and he then served in the Republic of

Upon return from Vietnam, Tim returned to college to pursue a dental degree. He graduated May 1980 from University of Southern California's Dental School and began his dental practice in Duncan, OK. In 1989 he moved to Merced, CA where he practiced for 23 years. Tim would sing, whistle and tell his patients a joke. Upon retirement in 2009, he moved to Kerrville, Texas and then to Vero Beach, Florida and continued a part time dental career helping patients with TMJ problems. As a dentist, integrity and honesty was a responsibility he took seriously. His patients were appreciative and respected him as a dentist and a friend.

Tim's favorite pastime was spent on the golf course. He was fortunate to have golfed at many different courses over the years and had the upmost respect and appreciation of the game. Tim was forever repeating the same jokes and his sense of humor, love, kindness and strength was an inspiration.

Tim never let "pancreatic cancer" define who he was. He lived life to the fullest and was passionate about God, his life, family, dentistry and golf. God provided him with strength and courage and Tim walked the path of faith, regardless of his circumstances. Tim gives credit for his walk with the Lord to his daughter, Elizabeth, who is and will always be a Godly inspiration to her family and those around her.

Tim is survived by his wife Lisa of 36 years. Son Robert of Merced, California. Daughter Elizabeth Tingley, husband Chad and 2 granddaughters, Lyla and Lexie of Lake Wales, Florida. Brother Steve and wife Ann of San Mateo, California. His church family at Vero Christian Church in Vero Beach, Florida.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, March 2nd at 10 am at Vero Christian Church, 3250 9th St. SW, Vero Beach, FL 32962.

A reception in honor of Tim will be held on Monday, March 23 from 4-7 pm at Bella Luna Bistro in Merced, California 95340.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Head, Heart and Hands of Indian River Club 800 Carolina Circle SW Vero Beach, FL 32962 or VNA Hospice 1110 35th Lane Vero Beach, FL 32960

www.cvobituaries.com



