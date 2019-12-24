Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Tina Marie Pulido. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Tina Marie Pulido

November 8, 1962 - December 19, 2019

Tina Marie Pulido, age 57, a lifelong resident of Planada passed away peacefully with her family by her side, Thursday, December 19, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer.

Tina was born November 8, 1962 in Merced, California to Genero and Emma Cervantes. She attended her local hometown grade school Planada Elementary. During the time Tina was a Junior at Le Grand High School working through R.O.P. at the Merced High Campus Candy Shop, she met the Love of Her Life, Richard Pulido who was a Senior at that time. Tina and Richard's Love grew deep, a Lovey Dovey Kind of Love and were United in Marriage on January 31, 1981 at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church in Merced.

Tina furthered her education in Cosmetology School. She ran a restaurant, worked in a school Cafeteria and worked as a supervisor in the dietician kitchen at the California Women's Facility in Chowchilla for over 15 years.

Tina definitely loved to cook for family and friends, She had that spark that few of us have and loved every bit of it. Tina enjoyed being at the beach. Her travels to beautiful tropical areas. Some of her hobbies included shopping. Also dancing the night away with her Love Richard. With Richard being a musician, Tina loved watching him perform, but her true passion was spending time with her family especially her grandchildren.

Tina was a beautiful person inside and out, her love will light our way. Her memory will forever be with us.

Tina is survived by her loving husband, Richard Torres Pulido; her mother, Emma Cervantes; daughter, Heather Marie Pulido; daughter and son-in-law: Jené and Thomas Pulido; her son: Ricardo "Richie" Jr. Grandchildren: Jazzlyn, Journey and Zayne; Her sister and brother-in-law, Gina and Gerald Salcido Sr.; her brother and sister-in-law: Tom and Fabi Cervantes. Her fur grandbabies: Palomita and Ramsey. Tina is further survived by many nieces, nephews, 17 godchildren, other relatives, Comadres Y Compadres and many friends. Tina is preceded in death by her father, Genaro Cervantes; Grandparents: Aurelia Lara Cervantes, Manuel Cervantes; Grandmother, Ruth Cuca Gradilla and her niece, Jessica Cervantes.

A Recitation of the Holy Rosary will be held on Friday, December 27, 2019 at 7:00 P.M. with a Memorial Remembrance staring earlier at 5:00 p.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 9317 Amistad Street (Highway 140 & Watts) in Planada. The Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday December 28, 2019 at 10:00 A.M., at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Planada. Msgr. Anthony Janelli will be officiating.

The Pulido Family would like to express their gratitude to their many friends and family members for all their support during this difficult time. Thank you for all the prayers and kind words at our time of need.

~Let not your heart be trouble: ye believe in God, believe also in me. In my Father's house are many mansions, if it were not, I would have told you. I go and prepare a place for you.

And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again and receive you unto myself, that where I am, there ye shall be also. John 14: 1-3

