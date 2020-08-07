1/1
Tito Lara
1975 - 2020
Tito Raymond Lara
Nov 28, 1975 - Jul 30, 2020
Tito Raymond Lara was born in Merced on November 28, 1975 to Aniseto and Clara Lara. He passed away in Merced on July 30, 2020, at the age of 44.
Raymond loved fishing, swimming, and hunting, truck driving, telling jokes and making people laugh, but most of all spending time with his family and friends. He lived like a free bird and was loved by all.
He is survived by his wife, Sara Lara, brother Marshall Lara, sister Angel Lara Alexander, his children: Raymond Lara, Christopher Counts, Renee Lara, and Isaac Lara. He is further survived by his grandchildren: Connor, Isla, and Octavia; two nephews Wayne Jr. and Justin; two nieces Alyssa and Angelica.
A Celebration of Life for Raymond will be held at Merced Lake on August 21, 2020 from 12:00-6:00 PM.
www.cvobituaries.com



Published in Merced Sun Star on Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Celebration of Life
12:00 - 06:00 PM
Merced Lake
Funeral services provided by
Whitton Family Funeral Service
740 W. 19th St.
Merced, CA 95340
209-384-1119
3 entries
August 5, 2020
He was a great man and friend ❤ he was so blessed by all the family and friends who he was so great with rip my friend and God bless your family
Stella
Friend
August 5, 2020
Miss your laugh cousin
Jessica Freeman
Family
August 4, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
