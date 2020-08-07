Tito Raymond LaraNov 28, 1975 - Jul 30, 2020Tito Raymond Lara was born in Merced on November 28, 1975 to Aniseto and Clara Lara. He passed away in Merced on July 30, 2020, at the age of 44.Raymond loved fishing, swimming, and hunting, truck driving, telling jokes and making people laugh, but most of all spending time with his family and friends. He lived like a free bird and was loved by all.He is survived by his wife, Sara Lara, brother Marshall Lara, sister Angel Lara Alexander, his children: Raymond Lara, Christopher Counts, Renee Lara, and Isaac Lara. He is further survived by his grandchildren: Connor, Isla, and Octavia; two nephews Wayne Jr. and Justin; two nieces Alyssa and Angelica.A Celebration of Life for Raymond will be held at Merced Lake on August 21, 2020 from 12:00-6:00 PM.