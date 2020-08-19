1/1
Tomasa Ortiz
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Tomasa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Tomasa Gonzalez Ortiz
SEPT 22, 1927 - AUG 5, 2020
Our Beloved mother, Tomasa Gonzalez Ortiz, was born on September 22, 1927. She passed away on August 5, 2020 with her family by her side. She was born in Doctor Arroyo, Mexico, to Concepcion and Ausension and had 3 brothers and 4 sisters.
In the mid 50's she married Nicanor Ortiz and began their family of 8. Life was not easy, but as she always said,"trabajo es comida en la mesa", and she worked hard. In her early years, she picked cotton from the mornings to late evenings, all while having a child on her back and hauling a 100-pound sack of cotton. Work was work. In the hot summer days, she also worked picking tomatoes, grapes, peaches and figs. Also packing sheds and canneries. Life was tough but food and clothing was a priority for her children. In her later years, she enjoyed going to dances with her companion, Eugenio Castillejas. They enjoyed trips to casinos on the bus to Reno and Las Vegas. They would also ride tricycles throughout Merced with her grandchildren. She learned to read later in her life so that she could become a United States Citizen and was proud when she accomplished it.
Tomasa is preceded in death by her husband, Nicanor of 35 years and her brother, Eusebio Gonzalez and sister Maria Sandoval .
She is survived by her children, Isidoro Ortiz of Merced, Antonio Ortiz of Atwater, Francisco Ortiz, Gilbert Ortiz, Juan Ortiz, Marcelo Ortiz, Guillerma Salcido all of Merced and Ignacia Ortiz of Madera; her brothers, Isabel Gonzalez and Pablo Gonzalez; sisters, Euluteria Gonzalez, Magdalena Alvarado and Catarina Gonzalez. Also surviving her are 31 grandchildren, 44 great grandchildren, 3 great great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
A viewing will be held at Stratford Evans Merced Funeral Home, located at 1490 B Street, Merced, CA, on August 25, 2020 from 4-7pm, A rosary and mass will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Merced, CA at 9:30 am on August 26, 2020 with burial following at Calvary Cemetery, Merced, CA.
www.cvobituaries.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Merced Sun Star from Aug. 19 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
25
Viewing
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Stratford Evans Merced Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
26
Rosary
09:30 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Send Flowers
AUG
26
Burial
Calvary Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Stratford Evans Merced Funeral Home
1490 B Street
Merced, CA 95340
2097224191
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
August 19, 2020
Miss you
Teresa
Grandchild
August 19, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Stratford Evans Funeral Chapel
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved