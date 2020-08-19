Tomasa Gonzalez OrtizSEPT 22, 1927 - AUG 5, 2020Our Beloved mother, Tomasa Gonzalez Ortiz, was born on September 22, 1927. She passed away on August 5, 2020 with her family by her side. She was born in Doctor Arroyo, Mexico, to Concepcion and Ausension and had 3 brothers and 4 sisters.In the mid 50's she married Nicanor Ortiz and began their family of 8. Life was not easy, but as she always said,"trabajo es comida en la mesa", and she worked hard. In her early years, she picked cotton from the mornings to late evenings, all while having a child on her back and hauling a 100-pound sack of cotton. Work was work. In the hot summer days, she also worked picking tomatoes, grapes, peaches and figs. Also packing sheds and canneries. Life was tough but food and clothing was a priority for her children. In her later years, she enjoyed going to dances with her companion, Eugenio Castillejas. They enjoyed trips to casinos on the bus to Reno and Las Vegas. They would also ride tricycles throughout Merced with her grandchildren. She learned to read later in her life so that she could become a United States Citizen and was proud when she accomplished it.Tomasa is preceded in death by her husband, Nicanor of 35 years and her brother, Eusebio Gonzalez and sister Maria Sandoval .She is survived by her children, Isidoro Ortiz of Merced, Antonio Ortiz of Atwater, Francisco Ortiz, Gilbert Ortiz, Juan Ortiz, Marcelo Ortiz, Guillerma Salcido all of Merced and Ignacia Ortiz of Madera; her brothers, Isabel Gonzalez and Pablo Gonzalez; sisters, Euluteria Gonzalez, Magdalena Alvarado and Catarina Gonzalez. Also surviving her are 31 grandchildren, 44 great grandchildren, 3 great great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.A viewing will be held at Stratford Evans Merced Funeral Home, located at 1490 B Street, Merced, CA, on August 25, 2020 from 4-7pm, A rosary and mass will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Merced, CA at 9:30 am on August 26, 2020 with burial following at Calvary Cemetery, Merced, CA.