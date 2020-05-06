Toni Rae Ireland
1947-2020
Toni Ireland, a long-time resident of the Merced, died Tuesday the 28 of April, 2020 at Mercy Hospital, aged 72.
Born in 1947 in Maywood, California, Toni spent her early years in Sacramento, California, graduating from Mira Loma High School in 1965, and attended American River College.
Toni began her career at the Sears-Roebuck & Co. Arden store, Sacramento, California, in 1966 as a tele-typist in their catalog department, working her way up through various departments, locations and managements until eventually becoming the automotive manager at Sears Merced, from where she retired after 30 years. After retirement, she would hold annual Christmas parties for those she worked with, and service people who came to her home to repair her appliances.
Toni kept Christmas in her home year round, and was an avid Santa collector, and also was the family genealogist. She loved to travel, and toured the United States, Europe, Australia, and Canada in the company of her mother Eva or aunt Marie. She was an avid animal lover, having adopted several homeless animals in her life, and taking care of strays when she could.
A big sports fan, a given weekend would have Toni in front of the TV cheering on the Raiders or SF Giants, tennis, gymnastics, the olympics, or NASCAR.
Toni is preceded in death by her parents, Robert & Eva Ireland. She is survived by her brothers, Bruce Ireland of Cheyenne, Wyoming, and James Ireland of Stockton, California, her Nieces Shannon Swenson and Mary Atwood of Wyoming, Jessica Andersen of California, as well as grand nieces and nephews.
In lieu of a memorial, the family would ask donations be made to Disabled American Veterans, Last Hope Cat Kingdom, American Red Cross, or the Merced Rescue Mission.
Published in Merced Sun Star on May 6, 2020.