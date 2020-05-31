Tony Pires
1929 - 2020
Tony Pires
Tony Pires set down his tools, hopped on his Gator, and took the expressway to heaven on May 8, 2020 leaving a 90-year legacy of snappy sayings, adoring family and friends, and a closet full of jackets and natty driving caps.
Born in 1929 in Stevinson (Livingston), CA, Antone M Pires grew up Catholic with siblings Lil and John, working on his parent's dairy farm (subsequently moved to Dos Palos). Later saying with a wink "I didn't want to work that hard all of my life," he applied himself in school and joined the air branch of the Navy just after graduation. Serving 4 years during the Korean War Tony married high school sweetheart, Doris, and they had their first child during this time. Three more followed in civilian life. He worked 35 years for Laura Scudders, spending 25 of them as a route salesman serving Yosemite National Park. A popular figure, "Tony Scudders" helped park residents with a variety of needs as well as selling potato chips. A conduit of info, he earned the tagline "Telephone, telegraph, tell-a-Tony."
Retiring to Pismo Beach in 1990 to care for his ailing wife, Tony was widowed that summer. The following year, having been encouraged by Doris to live on, Tony married Ingrid - a friend from Yosemite days. From camping with Doris to traveling the US and the world with Ingrid, Tony lived a life full of humor, love, family and friends, adventure, and work. Even in retirement he was the favorite handyman of his neighbors, one of whom remarked "You make me tired just watching you!"
A solid and comforting presence for family throughout his life, Tony is survived by wife: Ingrid Pires; children: Antone Pires (Cathy), Allen Pires (Linda), Patricia Pires, and Ana Marie Pires Correll (Rodney); grandchildren: Antone Pires (Cedonia), Sophie Pires, Amanda Pires, Devin Pires, and honorary granddaughter Sadie O'Hagan; 6 great grandchildren; and brother: John Pires (Lucille).
A celebration of life will be held when it's safe to gather again. Contact ingrid55pb@aol.com to be notified. Tony was well cared for by Wilshire Hospice of San Luis Obispo. If desired, memorial donations can be made to them, any nonprofit hospice, or food bank of your choice.

Published in Merced Sun Star on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

6 entries
May 29, 2020
My deepest sympathies to you Ingrid and your family. Although I did not know Tony that well, the love you held for him was present every time you mentioned his name. I pray that the Lord will provide you strength and comfort at this time. All my love, Delphine, Brisbane Australia.
Delphine Hannigan
Friend
May 29, 2020
God received a great angel. Love was never lacking. Loved and missed so much.
Jackie Kiser
Family
May 29, 2020
Love you uncle Tony. May you Rest In Peace and sore with the birds, sing with the heavenly choir. So sorry Aunti for your loss. May you find peace in your heart and solace in your soul.!!!❤
Tina fulton
Family
May 29, 2020
The family would enjoy hearing about your memories of Tony, and how you knew him. Many thanks.
Ingrid Pires
Spouse
May 28, 2020
Our condolences to the Pires family. May God grant you peace and comfort.
Ester Beri
May 28, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
