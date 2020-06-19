Travis Eugene GowanSeptember 18, 1927 - June 11, 2020Travis Eugene Gowan, born in Bazette, Texas on September 18th, 1927 to Leslie and Arzella Gowan took his final walk to the Lord, peacefully, surrounded by family in the quiet of his home, on June 11th, 2020. He was 92. He will be buried in his birth town next to his parents in a country cemetery. He was a resident of Merced County for 12 years and was a member of the First Baptist Church.Travis married Margaret Smith of Yuma, Arizona on June 14th, 1949. This year is their 71st year of marriage. The couple devoted their lives to serving the Lord in a variety of locations including time with Rockmont College (Colorado), Northwest Nazarene College (Idaho), the Western Conservation Baptist Theological Seminary (Oregon), the Youth Gospel Crusade, First Baptist Church (Oceanside, CA), and Mission Radio Station HCJB (Quito, Ecuador).Travis used his creative gifts through music, radio, television, and chalk painting. After 10 years in Quito, the couple returned to the States and became representatives for HCJB in the United States and Canada. They moved to Malakoff, Texas where they eventually retired and spent many years in their lake house on Cedar Creek Reservoir.Travis enjoyed fishing, long walks, taking care of his mother and the family property, supporting the church and other ministries, and working on his art. Some of his final art projects included etched and painted wooden plaques featuring buildings from across the East Texas countryside.In 2008, the couple moved to Atwater, CA to be closer to family. After a decade of simple living, they moved in with their daughter and son-in-law, where Travis spent his final years in the care of many loving people.Travis is survived by his loving wife, Margaret, their children Betty and Timothy Johnston, John and Sharon Gowan, and Steve and Leanna Gowan – 10 grandkids, Donovan (Jennifer), Adam (Jennifer), Becky (Jason), Leslie (Ashley), Scott, Jesse / Katrina (Greg), Neil (Laura), Caleb (Nancy) / Jennifer – greatgrands Maci, Sadi, Maggie, Charli, Jacob, Eva, Nathan, Kyle, Sam, Taylor, Robbie, Jacob, Sally, Daisy, Henry, Sophia and numerous others who have joined the family through marriage, fostering, and life-long ministry.There are countless wonderful things that Travis accomplished over the course of his life, but mostly he demonstrated the life of a true Christian man. He never judged, listened well, and chose his words wisely. He faithfully served the Lord throughout his life and impacted many lives by living through example. He considered his life to be very full, exciting, and absolutely rewarding in all its wonders. Travis had the same twinkle in his big, blue eyes as his father, and his smile and sense of humor carried him, even into his final days, with lots of grace and acceptance.