Service Information Whitton Family Funeral Service 740 W. 19th St. Merced , CA 95340 (209)-384-1119 Funeral service 11:00 AM Apostolic Tabernacle 2745 E. Hwy 140 Merced , CA View Map Burial Merced District Cemetery

Tresha Ann Senter

May 9, 1969 - Aug 29, 2019

Tresha Ann Senter was born May 9, 1969, and went home to be with the Lord on August 29, 2019. She was born in Merced, California, to her parents: Alice Garcia and Juan Martinez, and was affectionately known to her family and friends as "Pita." She was married to Donnie Jay Senter, on May 10, 2014.

Tresha was an extremely talented and gifted woman whose life was dedicated to serving the Lord. She was a vital part of the ministerial team at Apostolic Tabernacle of Merced, where she attended the majority of her life, under the leadership of Pastor Samuel and Shirley Emory. She was an anointed teacher and impacted the lives of many students and colleagues throughout the years. She was heavily involved in both the Music Ministry and the Children's Ministry, as well as working with the Ladies' Auxiliary. She was a very giving person to both family and friends, and her loyalty was without measure.

She was preceded in death by her mother, as well as numerous other family members. She is survived by: her loving husband, Donnie Senter, her father and stepmother, Juan and Jeanne Martinez, her brother Noel and Alison Martinez and their four boys, her brother Isador and Karol Rocha and their four daughters, her sister Jennifer and Len

Funeral Service for Tresha will be held on Friday, September 6, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Apostolic Tabernacle, 2745 E. Hwy 140 in Merced. Burial will immediately follow at Merced District Cemetery.

Tresha Ann SenterMay 9, 1969 - Aug 29, 2019Tresha Ann Senter was born May 9, 1969, and went home to be with the Lord on August 29, 2019. She was born in Merced, California, to her parents: Alice Garcia and Juan Martinez, and was affectionately known to her family and friends as "Pita." She was married to Donnie Jay Senter, on May 10, 2014.Tresha was an extremely talented and gifted woman whose life was dedicated to serving the Lord. She was a vital part of the ministerial team at Apostolic Tabernacle of Merced, where she attended the majority of her life, under the leadership of Pastor Samuel and Shirley Emory. She was an anointed teacher and impacted the lives of many students and colleagues throughout the years. She was heavily involved in both the Music Ministry and the Children's Ministry, as well as working with the Ladies' Auxiliary. She was a very giving person to both family and friends, and her loyalty was without measure.She was preceded in death by her mother, as well as numerous other family members. She is survived by: her loving husband, Donnie Senter, her father and stepmother, Juan and Jeanne Martinez, her brother Noel and Alison Martinez and their four boys, her brother Isador and Karol Rocha and their four daughters, her sister Jennifer and Len Smith and their two boys, her sister Debbie Rodriguez and her three children, her father-in-law, Alfred and Sheri Senter, her mother-in-law, Yvonne and Mike Finch, her sister-in-law, Jennifer and James Myrtue and their five boys, her sister-in-law, Lorraine and Manuel Gonzalez and their three children, along with numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends, and was deeply loved by them all.Funeral Service for Tresha will be held on Friday, September 6, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Apostolic Tabernacle, 2745 E. Hwy 140 in Merced. Burial will immediately follow at Merced District Cemetery. Published in Merced Sun Star on Sept. 5, 2019

