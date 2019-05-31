Guest Book View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 11:00 AM DES Hall 1357 Elgin Avenue Dos Palos , CA View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary



August 22, 1990 - March 26, 2019

Tyler Dean Collins was born on August 22, 1990, to Dean and Adrian Collins in Fresno, California. On March 26th, 2019, our beloved son, brother, family member and friend was taken from us much too soon at Rockaway Beach in Pacifica, Ca. Tyler was found on Good Friday, April 19, 2019, after extensive searching by family, friends and the local community.

Tyler was 28 years old and was living in Lake Tahoe while working as a Sous Chef at Rockers Restaurant in The Village at Squaw Valley. Although Tyler's life was shorter than we all had expected, he accomplished a great deal in his short life. He completed a therapeutic massage training program and earned an associate's degree in anthropology with a minor in Culinary Arts and Hospitality Management at Cabrillo College. Tyler found great pleasure in learning. He graduated from UC Santa Barbara in June of 2018 with a Bachelor's Degree in Anthropology and was excited to begin a new chapter in his life.

Tyler's interest in cooking began at around five years of age while cooking with his "Nana".

Tyler worked at Pino Alto Restaurant while attending Cabrillo College. This is where he grew to understand and enjoy the restaurant business. Tyler often expressed an interest in owning his own restaurant in Tahoe someday. He shared his passion for cooking by creating amazing meals for family and friends. He also found great pleasure in sharing cooking tips he learned in school.

As a young child, Tyler was always active and adventurous. He enjoyed snowboarding, surfing, mountain climbing, biking, hiking, camping, hunting, fishing, and anything that involved being outdoors. Tyler was extremely athletic and participated in football and baseball throughout high school, contributing to two consecutive Valley Championship titles in baseball. Tyler competed in several Spartan races along with other athletic competitions.

Tyler is survived by father Dean Collins and wife Sheree Azevedo Collins, mother Jeannie Collins, and brother Devin Magioncalda, biological mother, Adrian Clutter and two half brothers, Kyle and Kody Walls. Tyler is preceded in death by Grandparents Dean ("Pappo") and Juanita Collins, Fern Aragona ("Nana"), Jim Aragona and Azevedo Family.

Please join us in a celebration of Tyler's life which will be held at the DES Hall located at 1357 Elgin Avenue, Dos Palos, Saturday June 8th at 11:00am.

www.cvobituaries.com



Tyler Dean CollinsAugust 22, 1990 - March 26, 2019Tyler Dean Collins was born on August 22, 1990, to Dean and Adrian Collins in Fresno, California. On March 26th, 2019, our beloved son, brother, family member and friend was taken from us much too soon at Rockaway Beach in Pacifica, Ca. Tyler was found on Good Friday, April 19, 2019, after extensive searching by family, friends and the local community.Tyler was 28 years old and was living in Lake Tahoe while working as a Sous Chef at Rockers Restaurant in The Village at Squaw Valley. Although Tyler's life was shorter than we all had expected, he accomplished a great deal in his short life. He completed a therapeutic massage training program and earned an associate's degree in anthropology with a minor in Culinary Arts and Hospitality Management at Cabrillo College. Tyler found great pleasure in learning. He graduated from UC Santa Barbara in June of 2018 with a Bachelor's Degree in Anthropology and was excited to begin a new chapter in his life.Tyler's interest in cooking began at around five years of age while cooking with his "Nana".Tyler worked at Pino Alto Restaurant while attending Cabrillo College. This is where he grew to understand and enjoy the restaurant business. Tyler often expressed an interest in owning his own restaurant in Tahoe someday. He shared his passion for cooking by creating amazing meals for family and friends. He also found great pleasure in sharing cooking tips he learned in school.As a young child, Tyler was always active and adventurous. He enjoyed snowboarding, surfing, mountain climbing, biking, hiking, camping, hunting, fishing, and anything that involved being outdoors. Tyler was extremely athletic and participated in football and baseball throughout high school, contributing to two consecutive Valley Championship titles in baseball. Tyler competed in several Spartan races along with other athletic competitions.Tyler is survived by father Dean Collins and wife Sheree Azevedo Collins, mother Jeannie Collins, and brother Devin Magioncalda, biological mother, Adrian Clutter and two half brothers, Kyle and Kody Walls. Tyler is preceded in death by Grandparents Dean ("Pappo") and Juanita Collins, Fern Aragona ("Nana"), Jim Aragona and Azevedo Family.Please join us in a celebration of Tyler's life which will be held at the DES Hall located at 1357 Elgin Avenue, Dos Palos, Saturday June 8th at 11:00am. Published in Merced Sun Star from May 31 to June 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Merced Sun Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close