Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Una Desiree Willoughby. View Sign Service Information Funeral Mass 10:00 AM St Anthony's Catholic church Interment 11:30 AM Winton Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

Una Desiree Willoughby

With profound sadness we announce the passing of Una, loving Mother,Grandmother and freind to all whose lives she touched, on August 29th 2019.

She left us peacefully with loved ones by her side, she was in her 89th year.

Born in London England to Gerald and Doris, she witnessed incredible changes to our world, being a child of world war two England she was sent to the country away from her parents at a tender age as most children were, to protect them from the German bombing of London.

When the war ended she was reunited with her family and Ballet became her passion, she eventually became a professional dancer and while performing in London met an admirer backstage, he was US Air force Sergeant George Willoughby who would become the love of her life, he proposed and brought her to the US and they were married.

While stationed in Tucson Arizona they had there first two boys Wayne and Michael, they moved to Atwater in 1957 and thier third son Barry was born at Castle AFB, with the exception of a 3 year assignment at Hickam AFB Hawaii Una would call Atwater home until 2019.

Una continued her love of Ballet with Una Willoughbys school of dance, where she taught countless numbers of young people for over 45 years

she was beloved by her students and their grateful parents, she generously passed on a sense of grace and charm to all she taught and truly loved her students.

She is predeceased by her Parents Gerald and Doris, Sister Monica, Husband George Willoughby Jr and Granddaughter Jennifer Beavers

She is survived by her brother Nigel, Sons Wayne George Willoughby and wife Becky, Michael Lance Willoughby and wife Tina, step daughters Crystal and Brittany, step grandchildren Alyssa, Criselle, Annabella and Edward, Barry Mark Willoughby and wife Ellie, daughters Paige Willoughby and Erin Willoughby.

There will be a funeral Mass at St Anthony's Catholic church on September 21st at 10:00am, followed by her internment at Winton Cemetery at 11:30am

both will be presided over by Father Paul Kado, followed by a celebration of life at the Atwater Womens club from 1:00pm to 5:00pm.

www.cvobituaries.com



Una Desiree WilloughbyWith profound sadness we announce the passing of Una, loving Mother,Grandmother and freind to all whose lives she touched, on August 29th 2019.She left us peacefully with loved ones by her side, she was in her 89th year.Born in London England to Gerald and Doris, she witnessed incredible changes to our world, being a child of world war two England she was sent to the country away from her parents at a tender age as most children were, to protect them from the German bombing of London.When the war ended she was reunited with her family and Ballet became her passion, she eventually became a professional dancer and while performing in London met an admirer backstage, he was US Air force Sergeant George Willoughby who would become the love of her life, he proposed and brought her to the US and they were married.While stationed in Tucson Arizona they had there first two boys Wayne and Michael, they moved to Atwater in 1957 and thier third son Barry was born at Castle AFB, with the exception of a 3 year assignment at Hickam AFB Hawaii Una would call Atwater home until 2019.Una continued her love of Ballet with Una Willoughbys school of dance, where she taught countless numbers of young people for over 45 yearsshe was beloved by her students and their grateful parents, she generously passed on a sense of grace and charm to all she taught and truly loved her students.She is predeceased by her Parents Gerald and Doris, Sister Monica, Husband George Willoughby Jr and Granddaughter Jennifer BeaversShe is survived by her brother Nigel, Sons Wayne George Willoughby and wife Becky, Michael Lance Willoughby and wife Tina, step daughters Crystal and Brittany, step grandchildren Alyssa, Criselle, Annabella and Edward, Barry Mark Willoughby and wife Ellie, daughters Paige Willoughby and Erin Willoughby.There will be a funeral Mass at St Anthony's Catholic church on September 21st at 10:00am, followed by her internment at Winton Cemetery at 11:30amboth will be presided over by Father Paul Kado, followed by a celebration of life at the Atwater Womens club from 1:00pm to 5:00pm. Published in Merced Sun Star on Sept. 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Merced Sun Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close