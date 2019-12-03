Guest Book View Sign Service Information Wilson Family Funeral Home 1290 Winton Way Atwater , CA 95301 (209)-358-7700 Send Flowers Obituary

Vaden Lynn Unruh

January 22, 1971 - November 30, 2019

Vaden Lynn Unruh was born January 22, 1971 in Merced, CA to Glen and Melody Unruh. He left this world for Heaven on Saturday November 30, 2019.

Vaden was a special person. To list his accomplishments by degrees, titles and trophies this list would be short... but his worth wasn't measured by these things. His worth was measured in the love he gave to those in his life, in the way he always made people feel a little better for knowing him and in the value he placed on doing any job well. He was such a willing worker, from pulling the straightest furrows at ungodly hours to any manner of building job and even to care giving for his grandparents because that is what was needed. He placed very little value on possessions and money often giving what little he had to whoever was in need.

Vaden lost his dad at an early age but gained another father when his mother married Norman Schmidt when he was 5 years old. He lived with a hip disease that required extensive medical treatment when he was young and which was with him all his life. Yet, he rarely complained and never felt sorry for himself but pushed himself to keep up all his life. He loved to travel, to eat...anything, he loved to just spend time with people and placed great worth on being there when others needed him. He loved music and would belt out a tune with great gusto to bring cheer or see a smile. He gave his love readily.

Vaden faced many struggles in life, physically, mentally, spiritually. But, he learned to trust God's love for him and the grace of forgiveness. He loved his Jesus and hung onto the promises of God like a lifeline to get through pain, addiction and loss of people he loved. He is survived by a whole lot of family and friends who feel his loss greatly.

Run Vaden, on the shores of Heaven delivered from struggle and pain, free with your Savior. Until we see you again, "Top o' the mornin' to you!"

Services will be held at the First Church of God, 2100 Fruitland Ave. Atwater, CA on Thursday, December 5, 2019. The viewing will be held at 9am and the service will begin at 10am. There will be no viewing after the service. Followed by a burial at Winton Cemetery.

