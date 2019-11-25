Valerie Casso (1960 - 2019)
Service Information
Ivers & Alcorn Funeral Home - Merced
901 W. Main Street
Merced, CA
95340
(209)-722-6201
Rosary
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
9:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
Merced , CA
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
9:30 AM
Sacred Heart Church
Merced , CA
Celebration of Life
Following Services
Sacred Heart Hall
Merced , CA
Obituary
Valerie Annette Casso
April 20, 1960 - November 13, 2019
Valerie Annette Casso passed away November 13th, 2019 at 59 yrs of age. She was born April 20th,1960 to Adam and Dora Casso in Merced Ca. Some of her favorite things in life were going to casinos, drinking Dr. Pepper, shopping and spoiling her three beloved dogs, she also enjoyed watching her favorite team S.F. 49er's with her family even though she felt some had questionable choices in teams. She leaves behind a son Henry(Smiley)Casso along with many neices and nephews. Val's soft heart and gentle soul will be missed by many, especially by her brothers Robert, Michael and Larry whom she loved dearly.
Services will be held at Sacred Heart church in Merced Wednesday November 27th, rosary at 9:00 am, mass at 9:30 am, one of Valerie's last wishes was for her family to unite and celebrate her life together, please join us at the Sacred Heart Hall following the conclusion of mass.
Published in Merced Sun Star from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2019
