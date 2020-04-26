Guest Book View Sign Service Information Ivers & Alcorn Funeral Home - Merced 901 W. Main Street Merced , CA 95340 (209)-722-6201 Send Flowers Obituary

Vancy Curtis Bulluck was born on March 31st, 1934 in Rocky Mount North Carolina and died on April 8, 2020 one week after his 86th birthday. Vancy Curtis was married to his beloved wife, Jacqueline (Wright) Bulluck for 52 years before she preceded him in death. He was born to Charlie Lawrence Bulluck and Agnes (Willoughby) Bulluck of Rocky Mount North Carolina.

Vancy is survived by his daughters, Jacqueline Bernice Bulluck-Wood (Ewell), Charlotte Corene Bulluck, and Maura Bulluck-Lewis. Four strong and upright grandsons, Channon Woodrow Rector (Jacqueline), Treven Justin Bulluck (Charlotte), Desmond Curtis Rector (Jacqueline), Miles Fabian Lewis (Maura), and two beautiful and intelligent granddaughters, Irene Lillie Lewis (Maura), and Nya Angelique Lewis (Maura), sister, Evelyn Bernice Perry of Washington D.C. and Oliver Bulluck of Milwaukee Wisconsin.

After graduating from Booker T. Washington High School, Vancy went to Howard University in Washington DC, however, after a year he realized that his finances would not allow him to continue so he decided to join the

Vancy, instead, began a career as a social worker for Alameda County Social Services Agency, where he worked for 30 years. Vancy also continued his education in this field worked toward his master's degree in urban administration at CSU Hayward. He rose though the ranks to ultimately become a Division Director in Alameda County.

In the midst of his career Vancy and Jacqueline, an LVN in Alameda County, decided that owning property and farming would be a way to secure their family's future. They purchased a 44-acre dairy farm in 1976. With the two of them working in the Bay Area during the week and cultivating the land in Atwater on weekends they went from a dilapidated dairy farm to, a truck patch farming blacked eyed peas, corn and watermelon to finally planting 40 acres of almond trees with the help of their daughters, and extended family members. Neighbors would often come by and shake their heads at Vancy's boldness in being a "city guy" who could make water run up hill to irrigate his crops. Vancy's tenacity was unsurpassed with the help of his beloved Jackie and their "girls" who were taught to toss 30-pound melons across a field, pick black eyed peas and to then go home to the bay area and sale the fresh crops.

Vancy was named "Farmer of the Year for Orchards and Vines", an honor in which he took pride.

Vancy was a man of God who joined Mt. Pisgah AME Zion Church in Merced California. He, through his administrative background and grant writing skills, was able to secure a former crack house (donated to the church) into the fold of AMEZ and convert it into an after school care center, that taught computers and tutored the youth of Merced's South Side.

After the death of his beloved Jackie, Vancy eventually moved to Elk Grove California where his oldest daughter and son-in-law live and work. He lived out his final years at the Carlton Senior Living where he enjoyed leisure days socializing with residents, directing the choir, dancing, and enjoying life until his untimely surmise. Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.

Vancy will be remembered, missed and loved.

www.Iversandalcorn.com

www.cvobituaries.com





Vancy Curtis Bulluck was born on March 31st, 1934 in Rocky Mount North Carolina and died on April 8, 2020 one week after his 86th birthday. Vancy Curtis was married to his beloved wife, Jacqueline (Wright) Bulluck for 52 years before she preceded him in death. He was born to Charlie Lawrence Bulluck and Agnes (Willoughby) Bulluck of Rocky Mount North Carolina.Vancy is survived by his daughters, Jacqueline Bernice Bulluck-Wood (Ewell), Charlotte Corene Bulluck, and Maura Bulluck-Lewis. Four strong and upright grandsons, Channon Woodrow Rector (Jacqueline), Treven Justin Bulluck (Charlotte), Desmond Curtis Rector (Jacqueline), Miles Fabian Lewis (Maura), and two beautiful and intelligent granddaughters, Irene Lillie Lewis (Maura), and Nya Angelique Lewis (Maura), sister, Evelyn Bernice Perry of Washington D.C. and Oliver Bulluck of Milwaukee Wisconsin.After graduating from Booker T. Washington High School, Vancy went to Howard University in Washington DC, however, after a year he realized that his finances would not allow him to continue so he decided to join the US Navy as a musician. Vancy spent four years in the navy touring Europe and the Mediterranean (an experience remembered with great fondness) as a navel musician. When his tour of duty was finished, he reported to Treasure Island Navel Base in the San Francisco Bay Area. There he met his beautiful bride, Jacqueline and they married in 1959. Vancy went on to complete his education at San Francisco State University with a bachelor's degree in music education. He attempted to secure work as a music teacher but that did not work out for him considering the political climate of the era.Vancy, instead, began a career as a social worker for Alameda County Social Services Agency, where he worked for 30 years. Vancy also continued his education in this field worked toward his master's degree in urban administration at CSU Hayward. He rose though the ranks to ultimately become a Division Director in Alameda County.In the midst of his career Vancy and Jacqueline, an LVN in Alameda County, decided that owning property and farming would be a way to secure their family's future. They purchased a 44-acre dairy farm in 1976. With the two of them working in the Bay Area during the week and cultivating the land in Atwater on weekends they went from a dilapidated dairy farm to, a truck patch farming blacked eyed peas, corn and watermelon to finally planting 40 acres of almond trees with the help of their daughters, and extended family members. Neighbors would often come by and shake their heads at Vancy's boldness in being a "city guy" who could make water run up hill to irrigate his crops. Vancy's tenacity was unsurpassed with the help of his beloved Jackie and their "girls" who were taught to toss 30-pound melons across a field, pick black eyed peas and to then go home to the bay area and sale the fresh crops.Vancy was named "Farmer of the Year for Orchards and Vines", an honor in which he took pride.Vancy was a man of God who joined Mt. Pisgah AME Zion Church in Merced California. He, through his administrative background and grant writing skills, was able to secure a former crack house (donated to the church) into the fold of AMEZ and convert it into an after school care center, that taught computers and tutored the youth of Merced's South Side.After the death of his beloved Jackie, Vancy eventually moved to Elk Grove California where his oldest daughter and son-in-law live and work. He lived out his final years at the Carlton Senior Living where he enjoyed leisure days socializing with residents, directing the choir, dancing, and enjoying life until his untimely surmise. Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.Vancy will be remembered, missed and loved. Published in Merced Sun Star on Apr. 26, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Navy Return to Today's Obituaries for Merced Sun Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close