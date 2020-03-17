Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Velma Contreras. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Velma Louise Contreras

January 8, 1936- March 4, 2020

Velma Louise Contreras, a long-time resident of Atwater, CA, died Wednesday the 4th of March at Mercy Medical Center in Merced.

Born in 1936 in Oklahoma, Velma was one of 5 children to late Paul and Alline Chaffin. Her family moved to California in 1937.

In 1980, Velma married Joe Contreras and together they raised 12 children.

Velma lived a full life as a wonderful mother, grandmother, and homemaker. She was very kind, always willing to help others, generous, and forgiving. Most of all she loved her family. Her family says the best place to eat was at grandma Velma's House! She could whip up a meal out of nothing.

Velma was preceded in death by her 2 sisters and brother, Margaret, Christine, and Martin; and 2 step children, Leonard and Richard.

Velma is survived by her husband, Joe; 2 sons, 3 daughters, and 2 daughter in laws, Arnetta Hailey, Monteen Gomes, Susan White, Keven and Kathy White, and Mark and Kim White; 5 step children, Steven, Terri, David, Edward, and Elizabeth; 23 grandchildren; several great grandchildren; and one sister. She also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly miss her.

Velma's Celebration of Life is scheduled for Saturday March 21 from 12pm to 4pm at 1443 Augusta LN, Atwater, CA 95301.

www.cvobituaries.com



Published in Merced Sun Star on Mar. 17, 2020

