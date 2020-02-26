Velma Wauneta Dower
April 15, 1921 - February 16, 2020
Velma Wauneta Dower, resident of Chowchilla, CA passed away on February 16, 2020 at the age of 98. She was born April 15, 1921 to William and Della Kious Farmer in Kansas.
Wauneta was preceded in death by her husband, William Herbert Dower, a baby son, Greg Dower, both parents, and all siblings.
She is survived by her daughter, Marlene Hinman and her husband Frank; granddaughter, Julie VanVuren and her husband Daniel; grandson, Jade Hinman and his wife Meredith; and two great-grandchildren: Jena and Ryan Hinman.
Private burial services will take place at Chowchilla Cemetery in Chowchilla, CA.
Published in Merced Sun Star on Feb. 26, 2020