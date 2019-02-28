Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Vera Meneley. View Sign

Vera Meneley

December 13, 1937 - February 25,2019

On Monday February 25, 2019, Vera Meneley, loving mother to her 3 children went to be with the lord at the age of 81. Vera was born on December 13,1937 in Madera California to Joe Medina and Josephine Rocha. On March 4,1958, Vera married the love of her life J.D. Meneley.Vera and J.D. met and married while he was on leave from the Army. Together they raised one son and two daughters in Planada, California. Vera was very active in the Planada community and school. She held the title of "Planada Gaucho Band Mom", President of the Planada Booters club and a member of the "Spanish Women's Aglow."Vera loved dancing,cooking,and spending time with family. She retired from "Ragu Foods, and was loved by many co-workers and friends. Her smile lit up every room she entered.Vera is survived by her 3 children, Leonard Meneley, (Teresa),Ruby Meneley and Geralyn Meneley. Her brother, Art Rocha(Aurora) and companion Luis Alamo. Four grandsons: Leonard Meneley Jr., Daniel Meneley, Chad Fugate, Joshua Meneley, two grandaughters Davia (Fugate) Pilley and Nicole Meneley. After the death of her sister, Vera and J.D. continued raising her five nieces and one nephew. Vera was preceded in death by her husband J.D. Meneley, her father Joe Medina,Mother Josephine Rocha, brother Manuel Chavarria ,brother Lorenzo Rocha ,and sister Paulina Chavarria. Vera was loved by many and will be forever missed by many. Rest in Heaven Momma! Always remember We love you forever, we love you for always our sweet Angel in Heaven,you will always be! always, your children.

