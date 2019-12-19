Guest Book View Sign Service Information Stratford Evans Merced Funeral Home 1490 B Street Merced , CA 95340 (209)-722-4191 Visitation 3:00 PM - 7:00 PM Stratford Evans Merced Funeral Home 1490 B Street Merced , CA 95340 View Map Rosary 9:30 AM St. Patrick's Catholic Church Merced , CA View Map Funeral Mass Following Services St. Patrick's Catholic Church Merced , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Vera A. Sanchez

JAN 10, 1954 - DEC 14, 2019

Vera A. Sanchez our greatest gift in life was taken from us on Saturday, December 14, 2019. She was our beacon of life. She graduated from High School and she continued to teach us how beautiful life can be with someone like her in it. She loved life with such simplicity and was always positive about everything.

She was so nurturing toward babies and animals. She brought such tenderness, comfort and happiness on everything she did. She loved cooking, baking, crocheting and gardening but most of all she loved taking care of her loved ones, always putting them first. She loved Disney and beautiful butterflies and fairies.

Vera is preceded in death by her dad Roberto S. Sanchez and sister Rosie Sandoval. She is survived by her mom Mary A. Sanchez, her sisters Lupe A. Sanchez, Carmen (Joaquin) Sanchez; her brothers Ruben A. Sanchez and Joe (MariCruz) Sanchez; her aunt Jessie (Santiago) Sandoval and many nieces and nephews that loved her very much. Our dog Zoie loved her dearly. We miss your beautiful smile and your love. Thank you for teaching us how beautiful life can be with you in it. We love you so very much and you will always live in our hearts forever, "Our beautiful Angel".

There will be a visitation for Vera on Thursday, December 19, 2019 from 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Stratford Evans Merced Funeral Home located at 1490 B Street, Merced, Ca. A Rosary will be recited on Friday, December 20, 2019 at 9:30 am at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Merced, Ca. with the Mass following. Interment will be at Evergreen Memorial Park, Merced, Ca.

www.cvobituaries.com





Vera A. SanchezJAN 10, 1954 - DEC 14, 2019Vera A. Sanchez our greatest gift in life was taken from us on Saturday, December 14, 2019. She was our beacon of life. She graduated from High School and she continued to teach us how beautiful life can be with someone like her in it. She loved life with such simplicity and was always positive about everything.She was so nurturing toward babies and animals. She brought such tenderness, comfort and happiness on everything she did. She loved cooking, baking, crocheting and gardening but most of all she loved taking care of her loved ones, always putting them first. She loved Disney and beautiful butterflies and fairies.Vera is preceded in death by her dad Roberto S. Sanchez and sister Rosie Sandoval. She is survived by her mom Mary A. Sanchez, her sisters Lupe A. Sanchez, Carmen (Joaquin) Sanchez; her brothers Ruben A. Sanchez and Joe (MariCruz) Sanchez; her aunt Jessie (Santiago) Sandoval and many nieces and nephews that loved her very much. Our dog Zoie loved her dearly. We miss your beautiful smile and your love. Thank you for teaching us how beautiful life can be with you in it. We love you so very much and you will always live in our hearts forever, "Our beautiful Angel".There will be a visitation for Vera on Thursday, December 19, 2019 from 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Stratford Evans Merced Funeral Home located at 1490 B Street, Merced, Ca. A Rosary will be recited on Friday, December 20, 2019 at 9:30 am at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Merced, Ca. with the Mass following. Interment will be at Evergreen Memorial Park, Merced, Ca. Published in Merced Sun Star on Dec. 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Merced Sun Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close