Vernon AmayaNov 6, 1940 - Oct 28, 2019Professional Truck Driver for 42 years. Graduate from L.H.S 1957.A loving father of four sons Randy,Troy,Marty and he was proceeded in death son Timothy Amaya and leaves 12 Grandchildren and 5 Greatgrand children behind. Time is a strange thing, it's hard to appreciate what you have until your looking back at it, although those days are gone and exist only in our happy and bittersweet memories, you've always made your way through the tangles of life by such light you could find.