Vernon Lee Barnett
October 22, 1943 - November 4, 2019
Vernon Lee Barnett, age 76, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 4, 2019 in Merced. Vernon Lee was born in Dos Palos on October 22, 2019 to Lee Roy and Frida Barnett.
Vernon Lee was a resident of Santa Maria for almost 50 years where he worked as a milkman delivering milk for over 15 years. He was a member of the Santa Maria Elks Lodge, and also was a member of a bowling league. Above all else, he had a love for his two dogs Hershey and Cry Baby that he called his kids.
Vernon Lee was preceded in death by his parents Lee Roy and Frida Barnett, his brother Jackie Barnett, and his cousin Charles Shumake.
He is survived by his cousins: Gloria and her husband Steve Birlew of Chowchilla, Linda and her husband Ken Pack of Dos Palos, Sheila and her husband Jim White of Pocatello, ID, Candy and her husband Ben Hopkins of Le Grande, Peggy and her husband Duane Snyder of Fresno, and Luann and her husband Wes Weber of San Jose.
A Graveside Service will be held on Friday, November 15, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Santa Maria Cemetery in Santa Maria, Ca.
