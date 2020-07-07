Vernon Dean Gentry
June 1, 1961 - June 7, 2020
Vernon Dean Gentry, known by family and friends as Dean, passed away after a prolonged illness on Sunday June 7, 2020 at 59 years young. Born at Keesler Air Force Base in Biloxi, Mississippi on June 1, 1961. Dean graduated Atwater High School class of 1979. Dean was a longtime resident of Merced County. He enjoyed playing his guitars to classic rock and roll music. Dean wrote and produced his own music as well as playing lead guitar and back up vocals in the local band Talus. He was a true history buff with his vast knowledge of planes and American history. Dean had a passion for the outdoors, he loved hiking in Yosemite, fishing the surrounding rivers and lakes of Merced County. He spent most of his days outside; being self-employed and owning his own landscaping business. Dean took pride in his workmanship, he was a hard worker. This wasn't his first career choice though, at a young age Dean was hired by Merced County as a firefighter. Dean was the youngest firefighter at the time in Merced County. However, a lifelong disability kept him from being able to make that into a career. He is survived by his wife, Evelyne Gentry of Atwater; his son, Brandon (Jacqueline) Gentry; his granddaughter, Aleyna Gentry of San Diego, Ca; his brothers, Mark Gentry of Garland, Tx and Paul (Victoria) Gentry of Dallas, TX ; his mother, Elayne Kelly (James) of Atwater; and his father, Vernon (Trish) Gentry of Citrus Heights, Ca.
Services for Dean will be held at San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery 32053 West McCabe Rd., Santa Nella, CA on Friday July 31, 2020 at 9am. Due to Covid-19 there will be a limit of 10 attendees. Please join us for a celebration of life drive-thru of the Merced National Wildlife Refuge at 10:30am 7430 W Sandy Mush Rd, Merced, CA.
Please send any donations to the Yosemite Conservancy (AKA Yosemite Foundation) P.O. Box 230 El Portal, Ca 95318 or at https://yosemite.org/
. This is a non-profit that is near and dear to Dean, signifying his love for the outdoors and Yosemite National Park.
"This grand show is eternal. It is always sunrise somewhere; the dew is never all dried at once; a shower is forever falling; vapor is ever rising. Eternal sunrise, eternal sunset, eternal dawn and gloaming, on sea and continent and islands, each in its turn, as the round earth rolls." -John Muir www.cvobituaries.com