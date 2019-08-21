Guest Book View Sign Service Information Wilson Family Funeral Home 1290 Winton Way Atwater , CA 95301 (209)-358-7700 Visitation 3:00 PM - 7:00 PM Wilson Family Funeral Home 1290 Winton Way Atwater , CA 95301 View Map Service 10:00 AM Atwater United Methodist Church 2550 Linden St Atwater , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Vernon G. Mattos

August 30, 1931 - August 16, 2019

Vernon Gerald Mattos was born August 30, 1931 and passed away peacefully at home with his wife and family by his side on August 16, 2019. Vernon was born in Merced, CA and was a resident of Atwater, CA for 87 years. After graduating high school, Vernon served four years in the United States Air Force. After completing his service he returned home to complete Barber College Training in Fresno, CA. He married his high school sweetheart Norma McCart on December 23, 1951. They welcomed Deborah "Debbie" into the world in 1953.

Vernon continued as a barber and worked for 64 years cutting hair at the corner of Broadway Street in Atwater. Vernon was loved by his customers who faithfully came to get a haircut and spend a few minutes swapping stories and current news. Although much of his time was spent working in the barber shop; or at his home; occasionally he was able to get away to Monterey where he enjoyed deep sea fishing. This was a past time that he shared with his grandchildren through the years as well. When not barbering or fishing, he could be found in his favorite place, his garden. He took great pride and joy in growing many fruits, and vegetables through the years; which he in turn generously shared with others.

Vernon is survived by his wife of 67 years, Norma J. Mattos, daughter Deborah Lineaweaver and son in law Terry Lineaweaver; as well as his sister, Joanne Slayter (spouse Gerald Slayter). Vernon leaves behind 6 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren, and 3 great-great grandchild. He is preceded in death by his parents; Arthur and Neita Mattos, his brother Art "Junior" Mattos and sister Lillian Warner.

A visitation will be held at: Wilson Family Funeral Chapel 1290 Winton Way in Atwater, CA 95301, on Thursday August 22nd from 3:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. A service will be held at: Atwater United Methodist Church 2550 Linden St, Atwater, CA 95301 on August 23rd at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at: Winton Cemetery District 7651 Almond Ave, Winton, CA 95388, with reception to follow at the Atwater United Methodist Church.

