1/1
Vernon White
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Vernon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Vernon Kenneth White
OCT 26, 1930 - AUG 4, 2020
Vernon Kenneth White, born October 26, 1930 passed away on August 4, 2020. Vernon was a resident of Planada, CA. for most of his life. He retired from the United States Air Force after serving 20 years. North Dakota and Washington State are among the places he was stationed. He lived on our family farm in Planada after his discharge until a few years before his death.
Vernon had no children, but he was a wonderful and generous uncle to many. He was a quiet and reserved man, but he had such a big heart.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Fred H. White Sr. and Myrtle White. His brothers James and Fred Jr. also precede him. His sister Mary L. Martin of Merced, CA. survives him.
www.cvobituaries.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Merced Sun Star on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Stratford Evans Merced Funeral Home
1490 B Street
Merced, CA 95340
2097224191
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 12, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Stratford Evans Funeral Chapel
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved