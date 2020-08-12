Vernon Kenneth WhiteOCT 26, 1930 - AUG 4, 2020Vernon Kenneth White, born October 26, 1930 passed away on August 4, 2020. Vernon was a resident of Planada, CA. for most of his life. He retired from the United States Air Force after serving 20 years. North Dakota and Washington State are among the places he was stationed. He lived on our family farm in Planada after his discharge until a few years before his death.Vernon had no children, but he was a wonderful and generous uncle to many. He was a quiet and reserved man, but he had such a big heart.He is preceded in death by his parents, Fred H. White Sr. and Myrtle White. His brothers James and Fred Jr. also precede him. His sister Mary L. Martin of Merced, CA. survives him.