Vesta Carolyn McMillen

May 26, 1938 - Oct 8, 2019

Vesta Carolyn McMillen was born on May 26, 1938 in Fort Bragg, CA and went peacefully into the arms of her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, October 8, 2019. She was 81 years old.

She was preceded in death by her mother and father Vivienne and Henry McMillen, her oldest brother Wayne McMillen, and her beloved great niece, Sarah Briggs.

Vesta is survived by her brother and sister-in-law Ronald and Shirley McMillen of Atwater, CA, her brother and sister-in-law Brian and Judy McMillen of Wasilla, Alaska, her sister Barbara Eddy of Atwater, CA, and her sister-in-law Linda McMillen of Turlock, CA. She also leaves behind many beloved nieces and nephews, great and great-great nieces and nephews.

Vesta graduated from Point Arena Union High School. and worked for many years of her youth in San Francisco at the San Francisco Chronicle in the ads department. She then moved to Napa, CA, where she worked in a nursing home for several years. She then moved to Merced to be with her family and was employed by Mercy Hospital where she retired in her 60s. Vesta was a ward clerk/monitor tech in the ICU at the hospital. After high school, she lived in Hawaii for two years with her cousin and family who were in the Navy. She was living there when Hawaii became a state. She loved to travel. She visited Spain for a month in the early 70s and while there, also traveled through Italy, France, Austria, and Germany. She was an avid reader of history and of biography. She loved the beach and had a great love for all animals, especially all of her little doggie companions she had through her lifetime.

Vesta requested no funeral services; only that she be buried next to her parents. There will be a private family burial in Point Arena, CA on the Mendocino Coast at the Odd Fellows Cemetery on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at 11:00 AM.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be sent to or the ASPCA.

