Vicente Edwardo Mancera

DEC 26, 2005 - MAY 2, 2019

Vicente Edwardo Mancera was born on December 26, 2005 to Richard Mancera Sr. and Rosalinda Vega. He was taken from this life tragically at an early age on May 2, 2019.

Vicente is preceded in death by his grandmother Jenny Duran and his grandfathers' Manuel Vega Sr. and Pio Mancera.

He is survived by his parents, Richard Mancera Sr. and Rosalinda Vega; his step-mother, Rina Villarreal –Mancera; his brothers, Richard Mancera Jr. and Marino R. Mancera; his sisters, Naiya M. Mancera, RozaLynda Mancera, Estrella V. Mancera, Abigail V. Mancera, Elora V. Mancera, Iory A. V. Mancera and Lanae V. Mancera; his grandparents Juan Duran and Alicia Soto; his nephew Aiden Mancera. He also leaves behind many cousins, aunts and uncles.

Vicente attended Catholic Church and was a wrestler for Hoover School and he also played indoor soccer. He liked Marvel and DC Comics and his favorite character was the Flash. He enjoyed playing video games especially Fortnite and Mortal Combat. He had a lot of friends and just enjoyed his family. He had the biggest heart and was so loving and when he loved you, you felt how strong that love was. He liked school and wrestling. His favorite color was cardinal red.

There will be a visitation held for Vicente on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with a Rosary starting at 7:00 p.m. at Stratford Evans Merced Funeral Home, located at 1490 B Street, Merced, California. A Catholic Mass will be held the following day, Thursday, May 16, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church located at 1200 Lyons Ave., Turlock, California. The Interment will follow at Turlock Memorial Park, located at 575 N. Soderquist Rd., Turlock, California.

Vicente was such a big part of so many people's lives and he will be truly missed and he will never be forgotten.

