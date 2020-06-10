Vicente Tellez
1948 - 2020
Vicente Tellez Mandujano
JUL 26, 1948 - MAY 20, 2020
On May 20, 2020, Vicente Mandujano Tellez passed away in Merced, CA. Vicente was born July 26, 1948 in San Martin Hidalgo, Jalisco, MX. He was a resident of Merced for 31 years and previously lived in Los Angeles, for 20 years.
Vicente is survived by his wife, Carmen Mandujano; his children, Jaime, Sonia, Ana and Salvador; his brothers, Martin and Antonio and his sisters, Luisa and Carmen. Ten grandchildren, five great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his son, Vicente Mandujano Jr.; his mother Francisca Mandujano and father, Antonio Mandujano.
Due to Merced County Covid-19 regulations, services will be private.
Published in Merced Sun Star on Jun. 10, 2020.
June 1, 2020
No solo porque es mi padre pero es el mejor hombre del mundo. Bueno atento sonriente. Siempre al pendiente de nosotros. Ningun dia pasaba que no nos hablaba para decirnos: I love you too much. Lo extrano mucho apa
Ana B Galvez
Daughter
June 10, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Stratford Evans Funeral Chapel
