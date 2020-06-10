Vicente Tellez MandujanoJUL 26, 1948 - MAY 20, 2020On May 20, 2020, Vicente Mandujano Tellez passed away in Merced, CA. Vicente was born July 26, 1948 in San Martin Hidalgo, Jalisco, MX. He was a resident of Merced for 31 years and previously lived in Los Angeles, for 20 years.Vicente is survived by his wife, Carmen Mandujano; his children, Jaime, Sonia, Ana and Salvador; his brothers, Martin and Antonio and his sisters, Luisa and Carmen. Ten grandchildren, five great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his son, Vicente Mandujano Jr.; his mother Francisca Mandujano and father, Antonio Mandujano.Due to Merced County Covid-19 regulations, services will be private.