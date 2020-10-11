Vick P. Loftin & Alton D. (Burton) LoftinDec 5, 1936 - Sept 28, 2020June 19, 1939 - March 9, 2020Beloved parents, grandparents, and great grandparents, Vick and Alton Loftin, went to be with their Heavenly Father after enduring many health struggles. Vick and Alton were married for 62 years, living most of that time in Merced, California. They were happiest spending time with their family, attending church, and of course eating out.Alton D. (Burton) Loftin was born June 19, 1939, and passed away on March 9, 2020. Her parents, Edmond Alto and Sarah Jane Burton, and one sister preceded her in death. Alton managed the Merced Mariposa Builders Exchange for over 30 years. She enjoyed quilting, knitting, crocheting, and needlepoint. Many happy hours were spent in her sewing room. She always had multiple projects in various stages of development, and shared her talents with many.Vick P. Loftin was born December 5, 1936, and passed away on September 28, 2020. He was predeceased by parents Verna and Willie Loftin, one brother, and three sisters. Vick began his life of service in the United States Air Force in 1955. He then began his career in law enforcement with the Merced Police Department and finally, retiring from the California Highway Patrol in 1985. Vick loved working with his hands. He was a talented wood worker and could make beautiful things from what most would consider scraps. In retirement, he was often called upon for his handyman services. He was always ready to lend a helping hand.Vick and Alton are survived by son Vick Loftin (Vicky), daughter Paula Johnson (Dan), grandchildren Jaclyn Avila (Ivan), Candace Clay (Jason), Sarah Loftin, Chris Johnson (Chrissy), Kathryn Bertozzi (Michael), Hannah Johnson, and 5 great grandchildren. Vick also leaves behind son Kevin Moen (Danette), granddaughter Arielle Williford (Jaron), 1 great granddaughter, and many nieces and nephews.A small family Celebration of Life will be held at the Church of Christ in Merced, California followed by a private burial at San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery.